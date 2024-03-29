Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Beyoncé sports Willy Chavarriain cowboy hat for 'Cowboy Carter' visual - Credit: Mason Poole*

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, three highlights from Beyoncé’s game-changing Cowboy Carter (including a sweet Miley Cyrus duet), Camila Cabello returns with a super-charged hyperpop single, and St. Vincent previews her forthcoming album with a heavy, funky new track. Plus, new music from Sheryl Crow, Carin León, Leon Bridges, D4vd, and more.

Beyoncé, “Ya Ya” (YouTube)

Beyoncé feat. Miley, “II Most Wanted” (YouTube)

Beyoncé, “Bodyguard” (YouTube)

Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti, “I Luv It” (YouTube)

St. Vincent, “Flea” (YouTube)

Sheryl Crow, “You Can’t Change the Weather” (YouTube)

Carin León feat. Leon Bridges, “It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tú),” (YouTube)

D4vd, “Feel It” (YouTube)

Álvaro Díaz feat. Rauw Alejandro, “BYAK” (YouTube)

Blxst feat. Feid, “Rewind” (YouTube)

Tokischa and Tainy, “Jalo!” (YouTube)

Doechii feat. JT, “Alter Ego” (YouTube)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, “Steppas” (YouTube)

Yungblud, “Abyss” (YouTube)

Blondshell feat. Bully, “Docket” (YouTube)

Jessica Pratt, “World on a String” (YouTube)

Blu DeTiger feat. Magdalena Bay, “Disappearing” (YouTube)

Been Stellar, “All In One” (YouTube)

Gglum, “Second Best” (YouTube)

Chicano Batman, “Beautiful Daughter” (YouTube)

Leigh-Anne, “Stealin’ Love” (YouTube)

NEIKED & Muni Long feat. Nile Rodgers, “The Moves” (YouTube)

Maude Latour, “Too Slow” (YouTube)

Gatlin, “Too Much Woman” (YouTube)

LYELL feat. Eva Under Fire and Hero The Hero, “Lighthouse” (YouTube)

Reyna Tropical, “Lo Siento” (YouTube)

Erre and DannyLux, “RFLUX” (YouTube)

La Gata, “En Vano” (YouTube)

El Padrinito Toys, Deorro, and Skrapy, “PPP” (YouTube)

Bella Dose, “Agua” (YouTube)

Andria Rose, “Chica Favorita” (YouTube)

Crumb, ”AMAMA” (YouTube)

Hiatus Kaiyote, “Make Friends” (YouTube)

MaKenzie, “Lips” (YouTube)

Viisi, “I Left My Hometown” (YouTube)

DRAM, “Marry Me” (YouTube)

Mergui, “Happy Now?” (YouTube)

Harmless, “CYA” (YouTube)

Alex Warren, “Save You a Seat” (YouTube)

Natalie Jane, “can I see you tonight?” (YouTube)

Micah McLaurin, “Don’t Give Up On Love” (YouTube)

Charlotte Day Wilson, “Canopy” (YouTube)

Adeem the Artist, “Rotations” (YouTube)

Ashley Monroe, “I Like Trains” (YouTube)

Annie Bosko with Vince Gille, “Higher Ground” (YouTube)

Cale Tyson, “Hell I Like It” (YouTube)

