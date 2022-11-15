Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Adele Top 2023 Grammy Nominees

grammy-noms-bey-kendrick-adele.jpg grammy-noms-bey-kendrick-adele - Credit: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images; Jason Koerner/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Adele will all vie for multiple prizes at the 65th Grammy Awards, taking place on Feb. 5, 2023.

Beyoncé led all nominees this year, earning nine for her celebrated album, Renaissance. Lamar’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers helped him earn eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile tied with seven for their records, 30 and In These Silent Days, respectively.

More from Rolling Stone

All four of those artists, and their aforementioned albums, are up for Album of the Year, alongside ABBA’s comeback record Voyage, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous, Coldplays’ Music of the Spheres, Lizzo’s Special, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. The nod for Bad Bunny is particularly significant as it marks the first time an album from the Latin music field has ever been nominated for Album of the Year.

Beyoncé, Adele, Lamar, and Carlile are also up for Record of the Year for “Break My Soul,” “Easy on Me,” “The Heart Part 5,” and “You and Me on the Rock” (featuring Lucius), respectively. The rest of that category includes ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Styles’ “As It Was.”

And rounding out the big three categories, Song of the Year boasts “Break My Soul,” “Easy on Me,” “The Heart Part 5,” “As It Was,” “About Damn Time,” and “Bad Habit,” alongside Gayle’s TikTok hit “Abcdefu,” DJ Khaled’s monster posse cut “God Did,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That,” and Taylor Swift’s indomitable “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

As for the final major category — Best New Artist — there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut favorite like Olivia Rodrigo last year (in fact, none of this year’s nominees are up for one of the other big three prizes). There’s also an interesting mix of genuinely new artists, but also some that have been around for a few years but may finally be “new” to Grammy voters: Anitta, Omar Apollo, Latto, Wet Leg, DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Molly Tuttle, Tobe Nwigwe, and 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin.

Story continues

While the big categories at the 2023 Grammys are stacked with heavy pop hitters, it seems inevitable that the narrative around next year’s show will distill down to Beyoncé and Adele. While Beyoncé is the most decorated female artist in Grammy history, she’s only won a major category once (Song of the Year for “Single Ladies”) and feels especially overdue for an Album of the Year award. Her last big chance to win Album, Song, or Record of the Year was in 2017 with Lemonade and “Formation” — but Adele ended up sweeping all three with 25 and “Hello.” (Adele even seemed put off by it all, spending a chunk of her Album of the Year victory speech raving about Lemonade.)

Even if Beyoncé doesn’t earn one of the major prizes this year, she’s still on course to make more Grammys history. Renaissance and “Break My Soul” offer up her first chance at taking home a prize in the Dance/Electronic categories. And if she wins four of the nine awards she’s up for, she’ll top Hungarian conductor Georg Solti to become the most decorated Grammy winner of all time.

Beyond the big narrative, however, the 65th Grammy nominations offer plenty to chew on. Bad Bunny’s historic Album of the Year nomination was accompanied by a look for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Moscow Mule,” as well as a Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti. Mary J. Blige’s six nominations mark her first since 2015 and her first as a solo artist since she won Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2009 for Growing Pains. And last year’s Best R&B Album and Performance winner, Jazmine Sullivan, will be back for more, picking up nominations for Best R&B Performance and Song for “Hurt Me So Good,” as well as Best Traditional R&B Performance for “’Round Midnight” with Adam Blackstone.

In the pop categories, heavyweights like Lizzo and Styles will be up against the likes of Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras. ABBA — who scored a surprise nomination last year — will have another shot at finally winning their first Grammy with looks in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Pop Vocal Album categories. Meanwhile, over in country, Miranda Lamber, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and Willie Nelson will all compete for multiple prizes.

Drake — despite his pointed efforts to effectively boycott the Grammys by not submitting his work for consideration — is still up for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song thanks to collaborations with Jack Harlow (“Churchill Downs”) and Future (“Wait For U,” also featuring Tems). Gunna and Young Thug, who are both in prison while awaiting trial on alleged RICO Act violations, earned Best Rap Song and Performance nominations for their hit collaboration with Future, “Pushin P.” And Latto picked up a Best Melodic Rap Performance look for “Big Energy” to go along with her Best New Artist nod.

In the rock categories, the Grammys fell back on some old habits, nominating only men, except Carlile, whose “Broken Horses” was nominated for Best Rock Song and Performance. While those categories were largely dominated by old standbys like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, the Black Keys, and Ozzy Osbourne, indie rock torchbearers Spoon and the War on Drugs each earned nominations. Even more impressive, though, British post-punks Idles secured Best Rock Performance and Album nominations for “Crawl” and Crawler, and Baltimore hardcore heroes Turnstile were nominated for Best Rock Song (“Blackout”) and Performance (“Holiday”), as well as Best Metal Performance (also “Blackout”).

Things were a bit more intriguing in the world of alternative music, where the Best Alternative Music Album award will be accompanied by a new prize this year, Best Alternative Music Performance. Big Thief, Wet Leg, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs all received nominations in both categories, while Björk picked up a Best Alternative Music Album nod for Fossora, marking her 16th Grammy nomination (she still has yet to win).

There were some other questionable nominee decisions buried deep in the genre categories as well. Arcade Fire — which was recently rocked by a string of sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Win Butler (who has denied them) — earned a Best Alternative Music Album nod for We. And Louis C.K., who has admitted to sexual misconduct with multiple women, is up for Best Comedy Album for the second straight year after winning the category last year. His fellow nominee this time around is Dave Chappelle, who has been embroiled in a prolonged controversy over his jokes about trans people, several of which appear in the special he was nominated for, The Closer.

Record of the Year

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Song of the Year

Gayle – “Abcdefu”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “ Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheehan – “Bam Bam”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone and Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Higher

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Diana Ross – Thank You

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – VoyageAdele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonobo – “Rosewood”

Diplo and Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

Rüfüs Du Soul – “On My Knees”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Soul – Surrender

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Idles – “Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”

Muse – “Kill or Be Killed”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Best Rock Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

The War on Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – “Patient Number 9”

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainty”

Florence and the Machine – “King”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”

Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson . Paak – “Here With Me”

Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs”

Lucky Daye – “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Snow Aalegra – “Do 4 Love”

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – “Keeps on Fallin’”

Beyoncé – “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – “Round Midnight”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs and Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

PJ Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B Album

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – “God Did”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Hitkidd and GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – “Beautiful”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard”

Latto – “Big Energy (Live)”

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – “Churchill Downs”

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – “Pushin P”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfelt”

Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”

Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You – Revisited”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “Going Where the Lonely Go”

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”

Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Best Country Album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Latin Pop Album

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Fonseca – Viajante

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Rosalía – Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

Best American Roots Performance

Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)

Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”

Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”

Aaron Neville With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Best Americana Performance

Eric Alexandra’s – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”

Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Sheryl Crow – “Forever”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Best Bluegrass Album

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Eric Gales – Crown

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Best Folk Album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Aofie O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best Reggae Music

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”

Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”

Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”

Best Global Music Album

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Masa Takumi – Sakura

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Viola Davis – Finding Me

Questlove – Music is History

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – “Be Alive” (from King Richard)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)

Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)

4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)

Best Music Video

Adele – “Easy on Me”

BTS – “Yet to Come”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele

Our World – Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 – Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso, Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.