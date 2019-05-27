Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Sing and Dance in Crowd at Janet Jackson's Las Vegas Show

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are together again – and taking in the sounds of Janet Jackson!

The former Destiny’s Child bandmates enjoyed a girls’ night out on Saturday at the “Together Again” singer’s Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency, and were spotted singing and dancing in the crowd.

In videos shared by fans, Beyoncé, 37, and Rowland, 38, can be seen grooving and clapping along to Jackson’s 1986 hit “What Have You Done For Me Lately.”

In another clip, Beyoncé, wearing a white blouse and sparkly green skirt with her hair pulled into a ponytail, sings the lyrics to Jackson’s classic tune “Rhythm Nation.”

“She was all smiles and was dancing in her seat and even standing up dancing to Janet,” an onlooker told Entertainment Tonight. “She left just before the show ended, presumably to avoid the crowds.”

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland dancing at @JanetJackson's concert in Las Vegas — May 25th. 💖#MetamorphosisVegas pic.twitter.com/7rvTMhHcJk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 26, 2019

The “Halo” singer was seen in fan videos leaving the Park Theater at the Park MGM while Jackson’s set was still going, but Rowland stuck around for a photo opp with the star after the show.

The Voice Australia coach chronicled her night on Instagram, sharing videos of Jackson, 53, addressing the crowd and performing hits like “Any Time, Any Place.”

Rowland and Beyoncé have remained close friends since Destiny Child’s split, with the Homecoming star sharing a sweet throwback photo in February to mark her pal’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Kelly! 🐘 I love you Deep Deep. BIG deep,” she captioned her post. “Me and you, 👏🏽 us never part, 👏🏽 Makidada 🎶 💜💪🏾 Walking through them middle school hallways like ‘Rollin Rollin Rollin’ 😘”

The tight-knit duo have a history of supporting each other, both in their everyday lives and at special events like baby showers and birthday parties.

Rowland even joined her pal onstage for an epic Destiny’s Child reunion during Beyoncé’s headlining set at Coachella in 2018.

