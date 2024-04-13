Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 3 Kids: All about Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

It’s safe to say Beyoncé loves working with her children. Queen B shares three kids with longtime husband Jay-Z: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has not been shy about putting her kids in the spotlight, even bringing daughter Blue Ivy along on her “Renaissance” tour as a dancer.

But Blue Ivy isn’t the only one who has worked alongside her famous mother. Whether it’s a campaign for a brand or a feature on a song, the Carter kids are just as talented as their parents.

For her eight studio album, “Cowboy Carter,” the singer tapped her 6-year-old daughter, Rumi, to help her with the song “Protector.”

At the beginning of the track, Rumi is heard asking her mom a question.

“Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" she asks, before a beautiful guitar rift plays.

The song appears to be a tribute to her children, with Beyoncé singing about motherhood.

She says, “I first saw your face in your father’s gaze / There’s a long line of hands carryin’ your name, mm / Liftin’ you up, so you will be raised / Even though I know someday you’re going to shine on your own / I will be your projector, yeah.”

In 2022, a few days before releasing her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” Beyoncé gave her little ones a shout-out when she posted a letter to her fans online.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity and inspiration,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her with her three kids. "And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

Read on to learn more about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids.

Blue Ivy Carter, 12

Blue Ivy is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's first child. She was born on January 7, 2012, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn, just like her grandmother Tina Knowles.

At 10-years-old, Blue became the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy. She won one in 2021 for collaborating with her mom and Wizkid in their song “Brown Skin Girl,” which honors the beauty of Black and brown girls.

Blue also won an MTV Video Music Award in 2021, beating out Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper and Lady Gaga in the Best Cinematography category for “Brown Skin Girl." Not to mention, that the uplifting tune also helped her win a BET Award at the age of 8.

In November 2020, author Matthew A. Cherry released his audiobook "Hair Love," narrated by none other than Blue. “Hair Love” tells the story of a Black father who learns how to do his daughter’s hair while his wife is hospitalized.

For her 10th birthday, Tina gave her granddaughter a sweet shout-out on Instagram and gave insight into Blue's character.

"Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!'" Tina wrote. "Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!"

Much to fans' delight, Blue has been making guest appearances during performances on her mom's "Renaissance Tour."

In reaction to Blue dancing on stage with her mom at shows in Paris and London last spring, Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland said she was “so proud” of the 11-year-old.

“She’s absolutely awesome,” the singer added.

Out of all her siblings, Blue Ivy has been making the most public appearances. On Feb. 20, she was seen supporting her mom at the launch of Beyoncé's new hair care line, Cécred, in LA.

In a video montage of the event, shared online by Tina Knowles, Beyoncé is seen sitting next to Blue Ivy, who is wearing a white dress with white boots at the event.

“A good time was had by all !!!” Knowles captioned the video on Instagram. “Thanks to the supportive group of positive people that attended and thank you for all the love that we have gotten. Since the time since we launched! The product is really groundbreaking. ❤️❤️.”

Rumi and Sir Carter, 6

Beyoncé's twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, were born on June 13, 2017, and their zodiac sign is Gemini. In Beyoncé’s 2019 Netflix documentary, "Homecoming," she opened up about the “extremely difficult pregnancy" that she went through when she had them.

"My body went through more than I knew it could,” she said in the documentary.

Beyoncé suffered from preeclampsia, which is a "serious blood pressure condition that develops during pregnancy," per Cleveland Clinic. She told Vogue in August 2018 that she was 218 pounds the day that she gave birth to Rumi and Sir.

"I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month," she said. "My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU. My husband was a soldier and such a strong support system for me."

"After the C-section, my core felt different. It had been major surgery. Some of your organs are shifted temporarily, and in rare cases, removed temporarily during delivery," she added.

Beyoncé noted that during her recovery she became a vegan and started to accept that her body became more curvier.

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it," she said at the time. "I think it’s real."

Beyoncé's twins have since been featured in a few projects that she's worked on like her "Black is King" visual album where they made an appearance. Rumi was also in the music video for “Brown Skin Girl," along with her sister.

In October 2023, the “16 Carriages” singer shared a rare glimpse of her twins when she released a video announcing her 2023 flick “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

At one point in the short, 2-minute trailer — available on YouTube — the mom of three can be seen kissing her twin son, Sir. Another clip shows Beyoncé holding Sir while on a golf cart.

Sir’s twin sister and Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi, can be seen stretching near her mom and big sister, Blue Ivy.

Not only that, but Rumi also took center stage in Beyoncé's new "Cowboy Carter" album. In the singer's song, "Protector," Rumi is heard asking her mom, "Can I hear the lullaby please?” at the beginning of the song.

Here's the meaning behind Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir's names

In an interview that Jay-Z did with “Rap Radar” hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller that was posted on his streaming service, Tidal, he explained how he and Beyoncé came up with the names Rumi and Sir.

“Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he said, per ABC News. As for Sir? “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir," he said.

While the Carters have never explained the significance of Blue Ivy's name, fans think her middle name, Ivy, may be a reference to the couple's favorite number, four.

The number has a significance in their lives. She was born on Sept. 4. Jay-Z was born on Dec. 4. They were married on April 4. Blue Ivy’s name may be a reference to the Roman numerals for 4, IV.

