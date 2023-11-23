Beyoncé Debuts New ‘Renaissance’ Trailer During Macy’s Parade; Cher Closes Out NBC Telecast With Her New Holiday Single — Watch

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance via video today during NBC’s telecast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with a first look at the trailer for her upcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

“Hey, it’s Beyoncé wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the Renaissance film trailer,” said Beyoncé in the video.

The teaser trailer kicks off with Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi manning the camera filming her mom. Rumi, can I teach you a trick? You have to turn it (the camera) to the side. Yeah, there we go,” Beyoncé says.

The clip included some of the first footage from the film, along with a voiceover by Beyoncé, saying “We are creating our own world. This is my reward, nobody can take that away from me.”

The film’s official synopis reads in part: Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

Beyoncé debuts new trailer for RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé on NBC’s #MacysThanksgivingDayParade coverage.pic.twitter.com/D7XMsTTGla — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Cher performed her new holiday single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” from her latest album Christmas at the end of the NBC telecast. A brief technical glitch occured about halfway through her performance, with the screen showing a combination mix of red, green, and gold colors as she continued to sing. NBC fixed the glitch in time for the West Coast airing.

Cher’s performance followed those by the casts of Broadway shows & Juliet, Back to the Future, How To Dance In Ohio, Shucked, and Spamalot, as well as Jon Batiste and Brandy, among others.

