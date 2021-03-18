Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 9, Wears a Crown and Sips Out of Her First Grammy Award in Iconic Photo Shoot

Blue Ivy Carter is showing off her first Grammy with style!

On Wednesday, Beyoncé shared a video montage on Instagram which featured a timeline of all 28 of her own Grammy Award wins — the most wins by any female artist — as well as a special tribute to her daughter, Blue Ivy, who won her first Grammy at this year's 2021 awards show.

The clip included photos from each of Beyoncé's coveted wins, including the moment she took home the prize for best R&B performance Sunday for her hit track "Black Parade."

At the end of the video, the mom three focused her attention on Blue Ivy, 9, and her win in the best music video category for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" video.

The singer, 39, first shared a shot of Blue Ivy from the music video before featuring photos of her daughter posing with her first Grammy.

In the adorable snaps, Blue Ivy is seen smiling while holding the gold trophy and sporting a matching gold crown with different colored jewels.

One of the shots also features the youngster looking cool and casual as she sips a drink out of her Grammy from a blue-and-white striped straw.

Beyonce/ Instagram Blue Ivy Carter

Mason Poole

Blue Ivy is now the second youngest artist to ever win a Grammy Award following Leah Peasall, who won at the 2001 ceremony for her work on the album of the year-winning soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou? at age 8.

"Brown Skin Girl," one of the tracks off of Beyoncé's Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift, got a standalone visual treatment on YouTube last August.

The video had previously only been available to Disney+ subscribers as a part of Beyoncé's most recent musical film, Black Is King, which dropped exclusively on the streaming service at the end of July.

Kevin Winter/Getty Beyoncé

In a brief statement to Good Morning America about the video last year, Beyoncé shared, "It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown. We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we're all celebrating each other."

Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the track, which also scored not only her first official feature, but her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As for her mom, Beyoncé was the most nominated artist at the 2021 Grammys, with a total of nine.

Throughout her decades-long career, the hitmaker has been nominated for 79 Grammy Awards — prior to Sunday night's show, she had won 24.