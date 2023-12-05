Beyoncé climbs ranks of Forbes' powerful women list: A look back at her massive year

Forbes has recognized Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as one of the women who run the world. The publication ranked the singer at No. 36 on its annual World's 100 Most Powerful Women list.

According to Forbes, "the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence." It features women who have had an impact on policies, products and political fights, globally.

The list comes on the heels of a successful opening weekend for her concert documentary, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” The movie opened in first place in North America, grossing $11.5 million the first night and $21 million over the entire weekend.

It became the first time in two decades that a film grossed over $20 million the first weekend after Thanksgiving, according to AMC.

Forbes noted that Beyoncé climbed to the 36th spot from the 80th in 2022. While this is no small feat, some social media users pointed out these spots were surprising low given she's one of the most successful entertainers of all time and has been for decades.

The film's success was just one milestone in a year of them for Queen Bey. Here's a look back at the triumphant year the superstar has had.

Beyoncé's epic 2023

Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in Grammy history this February with a total of 32 wins, after scoring the Grammy for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance.”

And her momentum didn't stop. She announced the Renaissance World Tour in support of her seventh studio album at the top of 2023. Its 56 stops kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. Her final show was in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1.

The highly acclaimed tour beckoned over 2.7 million fans worldwide and grossed $579.8 million — the highest amount ever by a Black artist. It also spurred a chrome renaissance across social media and the United States economy.

Beyoncé's songs often went viral on TikTok whether it was dances to “Cuff It” or the infamous “Diva” challenge.

This year, fans all over the world broke the bank buying flights, hotels, tickets and fancy metallic outfits to attend her shows. As a result, Beyoncé’s tour reportedly boosted the economy. Before the tour concluded, the New York Times estimated the tour would generate roughly $4.5 billion for the U.S. economy.

Beyoncé’s impact beyond music

Not only has the album been significant to the economy, it has also been culturally impactful.

The album is a tribute to Beyoncé's late gay Uncle Jonny, who died of AIDS complications, and is a huge nod to the LGBTQ+ community and ballroom culture.

The singer made a point to highlight prominent members of that community with her album and bring their talents to the main stage.

In addition to her music, Beyoncé has released collections of her athleisure line Ivy Park and has also launched a new perfume fragrance, Cé Noir.

The “Cuff It” singer has also teased an upcoming hair care line to carry on her mom’s legacy. Tina Knowles once owned a salon, and Beyoncé has reminisced about hair salon culture.

While it appears Beyoncé has no intention of slowing down anytime soon, it seems she recognizes the beauty of celebrating all she’s accomplished thus far. In her "Renaissance" film she declared, “I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Beyonce climbs Forbes' powerful women list: Look back at her 2023