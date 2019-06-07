Beyoncé's Publicist Urges Fans Not to 'Spew Hate in Her Name'

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyoncé's longtime publicist, has shared a message with the Beyhive on the importance of extending love to everyone else on this planet.

In an Instagram note late Thursday looking back on the launch of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On the Run II Tour, Noel-Schure—whose words notably come in the wake of a certain Game 3 moment—appealed directly to the "beautiful Beyhive" with a reminder.

"[The tour] was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love," Noel-Schure told fans. "Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name."

Nicole Curran, who's married to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, has also addressed the viral courtside clip of her and the couple that started all of this. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said Thursday that Curran was "in tears" after getting home from the game and being tuned in to the reactions.

"There was no hostility," Curran, who says she invited the couple to the game and was simply asking if the couple wanted any drinks, reportedly told Shelburne. "I was trying to be a good hostess. I've never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can't believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."

Beyoncé hasn't publicly addressed the incident.