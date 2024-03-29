Did you know a Shreveport native can be heard on Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album?

Shreveport native Willie Jones will be featured on YAYA in the prolific star's eighth studio album. According to USA TODAY, "Cowboy Carter" is reclaiming genres that started with Black culture.

Beyoncé Press posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on March 28, announcing the collaboration.

Jones born and raised in Shreveport, attended Captain Shreve High School before he found fame in 2012 on the X Factor. He is recognized for his cross-genre style.

Jon Batiste performs with Willie Jones at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

He has over a million views on YouTube for songs such as American Dream, Down For It and Windows Down.

YAYA will be dropping at 11 p.m. Central on Thursday, March 28.

More: Jelly Roll is coming to Bossier City. Check out when

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Beyoncé's new album will feature Shreveport native