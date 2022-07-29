Beyoncé Addresses Renaissance Album Leak in Heartfelt Message to Fans

Not even an album leak can break Beyoncé's soul.



Just moments after releasing her much-anticipated album, Renaissance, Queen Bey herself shared a personal note with fans, thanking them for waiting until it's July 29 arrival to give it a listen. (ICYMI, Renaissance was leaked online three days prior to the release date).



"So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time to enjoy it all together," she wrote in a message shared to Instagram July 29. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."



In her heartfelt message, Beyoncé had nothing but praise for the Beyhive. "Thank you for your unwavering support," she wrote. "Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep."

Beyoncé Through the Years

Ahead of her release, the Grammy winner also shared another glimpse into the process of making the first act of what will be a three-part project. She also gave a shoutout to some of her greatest motivations including her and Jay-Z's kids: Blue, 10, Rumi, 5, and Sir, 5.

Instagram

"This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," she wrote on her website July 28 alongside a rare picture of her family. "A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world."

In the message shared to her website, the 40-year-old also described the album as a "beautiful journey of exploration."

Parkwood/Columbia

"I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration," she added. "And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."



Time to ring the alarm.