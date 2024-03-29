Beyoncé Addressed Being Snubbed Repeatedly For The Album Of The Year Grammy

BuzzFeed
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Beyhaw! Cowboy Carter is finally here, and on it, Beyoncé has a lot to say. From earlier criticism that she spoke "too country" to the recent pushback to her pivot to country music, Beyoncé addresses it all openly and constructively.

Celebrity in a wide-brimmed hat and a sparkling jacket with embellishments, smiling behind sunglasses
James Devaney / GC Images

Another topic is her lack of Album of the Year awards at the Grammys. Although Beyoncé has the most wins of any artist in Grammy history — with 32 trophies to date — she's never won one for Album of the Year.

Person on stage in metallic dress with asymmetrical hemline, holding a microphone. Audience in foreground
Timothy Norris / FilmMagic

Jay-Z called out the travesty last month at the Grammys after her critically acclaimed Renaissance album failed to win AOTY the previous year.

Two people seated at a table with floral arrangement, woman wearing a large white hat and man making a peace sign

“I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right," Jay said. "We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right.”

Jay-Z in a black suit with a brooch and Blue Ivy Carter in a white dress with bow details, standing on stage
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

While he understood that votes are “subjective” and “opinion-based," he was puzzled that Beyoncé hadn't won AOTY with all her other Grammy wins. "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," he stated. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. It doesn't work."

Person in black attire and hat at a sports event with spectators in the background
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The singer addressed the snubs herself on "SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN," the 26th song on Cowboy Carter, featuring hip-hop and country music artist Shaboozey.

Celebrity in beaded gown with long braided hair at 'The Lion King' premiere
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

On the track, she sings: "A-O-T-Y, I ain't win / I ain't stuntin' 'bout them / Take that shit on the chin / Come back and fuck up the pen."

Basically saying she's unbothered and will continue to make great music regardless.

I thought it was a great opinion to have, and many people did, too.

Lionsgate / Tyler Perry Studios / Twitter: @CarterJahad

Netflix / Twitter: @merreaa

Twitter: @201campbell

Twitter: @gambinoschild

CBS / Twitter: @212Lexus

What did you think of Cowboy Carter? Do you have any standout tracks? Tell me all your thoughts below.