Beyoncé Addressed Being Snubbed Repeatedly For The Album Of The Year Grammy

Beyhaw! Cowboy Carter is finally here, and on it, Beyoncé has a lot to say. From earlier criticism that she spoke "too country" to the recent pushback to her pivot to country music, Beyoncé addresses it all openly and constructively.

Another topic is her lack of Album of the Year awards at the Grammys. Although Beyoncé has the most wins of any artist in Grammy history — with 32 trophies to date — she's never won one for Album of the Year.

Jay-Z called out the travesty last month at the Grammys after her critically acclaimed Renaissance album failed to win AOTY the previous year.

It lost to Harry Styles's Harry's House in one of the biggest upsets in Grammy history. Beyoncé had been nominated for AOTY three other times but lost to Adele, Beck, and Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right," Jay said. "We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right.”

While he understood that votes are “subjective” and “opinion-based," he was puzzled that Beyoncé hadn't won AOTY with all her other Grammy wins. "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," he stated. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. It doesn't work."

The singer addressed the snubs herself on "SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN," the 26th song on Cowboy Carter, featuring hip-hop and country music artist Shaboozey.

On the track, she sings: "A-O-T-Y, I ain't win / I ain't stuntin' 'bout them / Take that shit on the chin / Come back and fuck up the pen."

Basically saying she's unbothered and will continue to make great music regardless.

I thought it was a great opinion to have, and many people did, too.

“AOTY I DIDNT WIN” BEYONCÉ DONT GAG THE GRAMMYS LIKE THAT #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/C9LBA6C2fD — Hopeful AF (@CarterJahad) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé said “AOTY I ain’t win I ain’t stuntin bout them Take that shit on the chin Come back & fuck up the pen”Like get them mother #COWBOYCARTER #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/MTzaaFHNoG — ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@merreaa) March 29, 2024

Beyonce literally dissed the Grammys towards the end of the album so don’t expect this to win AOTY yall. They take that shit seriously but fuck em anyway. — The Art Hashira (@201campbell) March 29, 2024

I’m glad she said something too!! Because y’all gonna stop playing in Beyoncé face in that AOTY category — Shaé (@gambinoschild) March 29, 2024

#CowboyCarter “AOTY I ain’t win I ain’t stuntin bout them take that shit on a chin come back and fuck up the pen ✍🏽” Beyoncé was already plotting that night 🤭 pic.twitter.com/El5Ur67hxG — July 19 (@212Lexus) March 29, 2024

