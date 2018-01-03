Beverly Hills Police Submit Sex Cases Against Harvey Weinstein, James Toback to D.A.

The Beverly Hills Police Department has submitted two potential sex crime cases against Harvey Weinstein for review by the L.A. County District Attorney’s office.

The D.A.’s office has yet to decide whether to bring charges. No details of the allegations were immediately available.

“Two cases have been presented to our office by the Beverly Hills Police Department regarding Mr. Weinstein and are under review,” said D.A.’s spokesman Greg Risling.

The Beverly Hills department also declined to provide any details of the cases.

“I can confirm there’s been two cases presented,” said Lt. Elisabeth Albanese, the department’s spokeswoman. “We’re not releasing any details about the cases until the D.A. has reviewed it and made a conclusion on whether they’re filing charges.”

In addition, the Beverly Hills department also submitted five potential cases against director James Toback. All seven cases were submitted for review on Dec. 18, according to the D.A.’s office.

Weinstein has consistently denied any non-consensual sexual contact. Many of the women who have come forward with accusations have alleged that the misconduct occurred at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. Among them is Dominique Huett, a model and actress who sued Weinstein for allegedly forcibly performing oral sex on her and then masturbating in front of her at the hotel in 2010.

Toback has also denied allegations against him.

The L.A. District Attorney’s office has established a task force to review sexual assault allegations arising from the Weinstein scandal, though to date no one has been charged.

Weinstein is also under investigation for alleged assaults in Los Angeles, New York and London. So far, the Los Angeles Police Department has not submitted any investigations to the D.A.’s office for review.



Correction: The D.A.’s office originally stated that three sex cases had been submitted against Toback, but later updated the figure to five.

