Betty White's Death Had Bob Saget Wondering About The Afterlife

Betty White’sdeath on Dec. 31 apparently gotBob Sagetwondering about the afterlife.

The“Full House” stardied in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Sunday, just days after posting a tribute to White suggesting the great beyond was very much on his mind.

In the Dec. 31 Instagram post, Saget reminisced about his meetings with White, including one time when they were aboard an airliner on a press junket when he jokingly suggested they join the “Mile High Club” together.

“I waited in that bathroom for over two hours,” he joked.

The post also touched on matters metaphysical, with Saget wondering if White would be reunited with her late husband Allen Ludden, who died in 1981.

“Well, if things work out by Betty’s design — in the afterlife, they are reunited,” Saget wrote. “I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this.”

Saget’s death also inspired social media tributes, including from his “Full House” co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.