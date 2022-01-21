Betty White is ‘thankful’ to supportive fans in final message from the star
Betty White may be gone, but her legacy lives on. The "Golden Girls" actress, who died just weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021, was honored by fans after her death with donations to animal charities, which was dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge. White was a longtime animal lover who supported causes such as improving the conditions of zoo animals and protecting endangered wildlife.
