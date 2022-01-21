Betty White thanks fans in sweet video posted weeks after her death

Betty White's social media team posted a video message from the late star, thanking fans for their support. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Betty White may be gone, but her legacy lives on.

The Golden Girls actress, who died just weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021, was honored by fans after her death with donations to animal charities, which was dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge. White was a longtime animal lover who supported causes such as improving the conditions of zoo animals and protecting endangered wildlife.

Now, White is sending a message a heartfelt message to her fans, which was recorded last year. Posted on White’s official Facebook page by her team, The Proposal star says in the short video, “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much. Stick around.”

In the caption of the video, White’s team wrote, “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge . She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU — her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank you from Betty and the animals.”

Fans praised the account for sharing the message. One wrote in the comments section, "Thank you for posting these and taking over her account. It means a lot to so many of us. It warms my heart to see how many people pulled together for her and animals all over the country on her birthday."

Another added, "What a precious video. You are definitely keeping her memory alive with all these terrific memories of Betty. It still doesn’t feel like she’s gone, but kudos to you — you are doing such a wonderful job on keeping up with things."

In White’s final interview with People before her death, the performer said she was always a “cock-eyed optimist.”

"I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she explained. "I always find the positive."

