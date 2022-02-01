Betty White honored by President Biden, Cher and other celebs during touching NBC special

On Monday, NBC paid tribute to Betty White with Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl . White died in December at the age of 99. The celebrity-packed special featured stories about White’s career, a musical performance from Cher and even a touching statement from President Joe Biden.

“Betty White was an American treasure, an icon and a pioneer, and she challenged conventions,” Biden said. “With every laugh and smile, she opened our hearts. But above all, she moved our souls and the soul of our nation.”

White’s television career spanned over 70 years. In that time she starred in three successful sitcoms, won five Emmys and made countless guest appearances. Celebrities who she worked with lauded both her talent and her personality. Tracy Morgan, who worked with on 30 Rock, compared her to one of the biggest stars in the NBA.

“I've worked with a lot of people in my career,” Morgan said,“Betty White was the LeBron James of comedy. She's scoring.”

Stars like Ellen DeGeneres also shared their admiration for her career, which spanned over 70 years.

“She clearly inspired me and influenced me because she was a really successful funny woman, and from the time I was a little kid until just now,” DeGeneres said.

Cher talked at length about her friend, saying, “She meant so much to me and to everyone she ever met or who ever watched her on TV. She was a true American icon. But what really stood out about her is she was exactly who we all want in a friend — warm, caring, authentic, and always fun.”

By the end of the special, it was clear that many celebrities were thankful for being her friend. In fact, Cher ended the special with a touching cover of The Golden Girls theme song.

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl aired Monday at 10 p.m. on NBC.

