Better World Studios amplifies Black voices and creativity at Black history art exhibit

Feb. 11—Better World Studios, a nonprofit, multipurpose arts facility located in the Historic Hickman Hall building in Graniteville, held its inaugural event on Saturday night — a Black history-centered art exhibit featuring art and spoken presentations. Art on display at this open house event will remain available for public viewing until Feb. 29.

Performing several spoken word pieces was Tarika Holland, a dancer, actor and model from Augusta.

"I just feel as though, because I am a Black woman, my work directly reflects the Black experience," said Holland. "I believe that art is healing and there's just been so much going on within the world and then ... within our community ... It can be very healing to be amongst each other, to bond over the arts."

Two young sisters also performed; 12-year-old Kaila Jones recited an excerpt from Martin Luther King Jr. 's Speech "The Other America," and 7-year-old Kaisa Jones read "The Creation," a poem by James Weldon Johnson.

Visual art on display was made by Art the Artist Abdon, John Cannon, A.C. Daniel, Joya DiStefano, Sally Donovan, Ethan Moore, Baruti Tucker, Larry Watson and Sean White.

One of these artists, Daniel, talked about his fantasy style work.

"I drew a lot of white mermaids and fairies and stuff as a kid, but ... I just didn't see characters with [my] same skin tone," said Daniel. "I don't see a lot of well done Black fantasy...So [that] was kind of like an inspiration ... for me."

Another artist, Tucker, said that his work focuses on the "metaphysical aspect of freedom."

"I move forward with what can be done ... what I can do not only just for myself, individual, but also for the community, to look to the world and see the possibilities of freedom," said Tucker.

Makenzye Barfield, a Better World Studios volunteer who helped coordinate the event, said, "We wanted to make sure that we were bringing in artists from Aiken and Augusta in terms of ... bridging the gap between the two places ... since it's celebrating Black history, [to] give a voice to both communities and kind of draw them together."

Barfield talked about the vast difference in pieces provided by different artists.

"Black people [are] being largely depicted in this artwork and we're seeing it from so many different perspectives," she said. "It's a lovely kaleidoscope of perspectives coming together in one place and under one ... ideal of celebration."