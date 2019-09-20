    Bette Midler faces criticism after calling on Beyoncé fans to help defeat Donald Trump

    Bette Midler faces criticism after asking Beyoncé fans to mobilize to defeat Donald Trump. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Bette Midler is facing backlash from people on Twitter after suggesting that Beyoncé mobilize her 133 million Instagram followers to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

    Bette Midler tweeted that it would be "amazing" if Beyoncé's fans mobilized to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 race. Credit: Twitter

    In a tweet that she posted on Thursday evening, the actress took aim at the superstar singer and her enormous platform by calling on the “#BeyHive,” as her fans are known, to make help make a change in politics. However, just hours after Midler posted her thought to social media, others started to explain to her why it’s not the responsibility of Beyoncé or her fans.

    Jemele Hill, a staff writer for The Atlantic, responded to Midler's tweet, saying she should "stop depending on black women to save everybody." Credit: Twitter

    Both Jemele Hill and Roxane Gay helped to reinforce that it was a majority of white women who voted Trump into office in 2016, rather than the black women who presumably make up Beyoncé’s audience.

    Still, others pointed out that while Beyoncé’s fans come from all over the world, the entertainer has done enough to mobilize those who are eligible to vote in America.

    Beyoncé has not publicly acknowledged Midler’s comment. Still, some people even suggested that it shouldn’t be up to any celebrity to get a certain politician elected.

