Bette Midler faces criticism after calling on Beyoncé fans to help defeat Donald Trump

Bette Midler is facing backlash from people on Twitter after suggesting that Beyoncé mobilize her 133 million Instagram followers to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

In a tweet that she posted on Thursday evening, the actress took aim at the superstar singer and her enormous platform by calling on the “#BeyHive,” as her fans are known, to make help make a change in politics. However, just hours after Midler posted her thought to social media, others started to explain to her why it’s not the responsibility of Beyoncé or her fans.

Wouldn't it be even better if white women stopped expecting Black women to clean up their messes? After all, 53% of y'all are why we're here. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) September 20, 2019

You should probably talk to the 53% of white women who voted for Trump instead of expecting black women to carry this water. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 20, 2019

Respectfully, Ms. M, women who look like Beyoncé did not elect Trump. Women who look like *us* did. We need to get our white ladies in line before we ask women of color to mobilize yet again to save our asses in a system where they are not nor have ever been treated equally. — ashlie atkinson (@ashlieatkinson) September 20, 2019

Have you spoken to white women? — Valerie Complex (@ValerieComplex) September 20, 2019

Both Jemele Hill and Roxane Gay helped to reinforce that it was a majority of white women who voted Trump into office in 2016, rather than the black women who presumably make up Beyoncé’s audience.

Nah we’re good he has a 3% approval rating among black women. We voted overwhelmingly for HRC. This ain’t on us, it’s on y’all. We aren’t carrying this while trying to keep our kids alive ma’am. Talk to your friends — Tanya ✨🏳️‍🌈 (@TEE1031) September 20, 2019

Black women (who are the majority of Beyonce fans) already did their jobs. Y'all figure it out this time. — L. Fisherman (@D0MXNXQUE) September 19, 2019

Still, others pointed out that while Beyoncé’s fans come from all over the world, the entertainer has done enough to mobilize those who are eligible to vote in America.

Please remember that Beyoncé fans are all over the world. We're African, European, Australian etc....

Anyways Beyoncé does have voting stations on her tours in the US — Vuvudoingthings (@vuvudoingthings) September 19, 2019

She did this in 2016 and campaigned for Hilary. White women still overwhelmingly voted for Trump https://t.co/Ts76bF1nEl — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) September 19, 2019

Beyoncé has not publicly acknowledged Midler’s comment. Still, some people even suggested that it shouldn’t be up to any celebrity to get a certain politician elected.

How insulting. People do not need Beyonce or any other celebrity to tell them how to vote. They can make their own choices. Beyonce is an entertainer. It's not her job to make a politician look appealing to voters. — Katherine Green 1103 (@1103Green) September 20, 2019

Celebrity worship is what got us into this mess in the first place. — Utah Girl Chronicles 🌼🌺🦋💐🖌️☮️🌊 Support Writers (@buddywriterdude) September 19, 2019

I follow a lot of celebrities but sure as hell wouldn’t listen to their advice! — Tom4116 (@tommyboy41161) September 20, 2019

