Bethlehem Police thwart possible attack at Pa.’s Musikfest, arrest man plotting to detonate explosive

A man allegedly scheming to “construct and detonate an explosive device” at a Pennsylvania music festival featuring acts including Keith Sweat, Monica, Maren Morris and the Goo Goo Dolls was arrested by Bethlehem police on Friday.

Robert “Bob” Bowen expressed his intent to wreak havoc at Musikfest, which began Thursday and ends Aug. 13, according to the Bethlehem Police Department. It’s unclear when he may have planned to strike.

Cops said they got word Thursday that Bowen expressed his intentions to a “person or persons” who tipped off law enforcement Thursday.

“After receiving this information, the Bethlehem Police Department initiated an investigation into this male,” cops said on social media. “Investigators were quickly able to link this male to several recent incidents in and around Bethlehem involving an unknown male detonating firework-sized devices.”

Authorities got a search warrant for the suspect’s home, where FBI agents, firefighters, police and a bomb squad went to work. The suspect was detained Friday and remains in police custody. Bethlehem cops say there’s no current threat to the public.

Friday night’s Musikfest lineup features New York City-based Radiohead cover band, There, There.