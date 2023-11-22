Bethenny Frankel's interior designer found dead in her New York apartment

Brooke Gomez's work on the reality star's Tribeca loft was chronicled on "Bethenny Ever After."

Brooke Gomez, an interior designer who worked with Bravo star Bethenny Frankel and appeared on her show Bethenny Ever After, was found dead in her apartment in the Upper East Side of New York over the weekend.

Officials arrived at the residence around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday and found Gomez, 49, unresponsive and "in an advanced state of decomposition," a spokesperson for the New York City Police Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to EW. No criminality is suspected at this time. The medical examiner’s office is still determining Gomez's cause of death.

The social media account for Gomez's design firm also confirmed the news, remembering her as a "light that shined brilliantly on everyone who knew her."

Born to an architect father and interior design mother, Gomez worked with her mother, the lauded decorator Mariette Himes Gomez, at Gomez Associates for several years before launching her own firm, Brooke Gomez Design, in 2019.

She appeared on the second season of Frankel's Real Housewives spinoff series Bethenny Ever After in season 2 to design the Bravolebrity's luxury Tribeca loft. According to her website, Gomez also recently completed projects for Michael J. Fox and Sigourney Weaver.

