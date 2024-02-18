Bethenny Frankel Slammed Kelly Rowland For Allegedly Walking Off The "Today" Set, And The Fans Are Not Happy About It

Bethenny Frankel has given her two cents on a new celebrity issue that has nothing to do with her again.

On Thursday, Kelly Rowland was reportedly set to serve as a guest host for Today to fill in for Jenna Bush Hager after promoting her new Tyler Perry thriller Mea Culpa on the talk show earlier.

But, "Kelly walked out because she and her team didn't like her dressing room," a source told People. "Rita Ora agreed to fill in at the last minute. Many people at the show, inside and outside of the show, were impressed with how great she was."

According to a Page Six source, Kelly allegedly looked into several dressing rooms, including a green room occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was set to promote her new musical project, This Is Me... Now.

The source claimed that Kelly allegedly refused the available rooms and ultimately decided to leave.

Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny had something to say about the Today debacle in a now-deleted TikTok, and it's rubbing a lot of folks the wrong way.

Bethenny said that she's co-hosted with Hoda before and the makeup area is only "a black drop cloth," and the "dressing room is the size of a closet."

But the former Real Housewife continued, "You're so excited, and you're so gracious you co-hosting on the Today Show." In her words, it's "not about the fancy dressing rooms."

"The food is like, grab a croissant in some plastic and pray for the best. And it's just not what that's about. And it's an honor to be there and to sit down with Hoda."

"That was not the moment for diva expectations."

While Bethenny might be doing alright from businesses, her handful of seasons of Real Housewives of New York and short-lived spinoffs from many years ago, I don't think Kelly should be held to her standards, and many folks agree.

Kelly is a multi-Grammy award-winning artist with almost 30 years in the game. Aside from being 1/3 of one of the biggest girl groups in music history, her solo projects earned her top spots on album charts.

Several celebrities quickly threw their support behind Kelly in light of these recent claims and Bethenny's comments.

Marlon Wayans posted a heartfelt message: "Y'all stop with these false narratives. I've worked with @kellyrowland as a Star/producer. I will honestly say she was nothing short of AMAZING. Sweet, kind, professional. On time, great energy, impeccable manners and professionalism. She was nice to EVERYONE on set. Not one diva moment."

"Shit happens in Hollywood. Get both sides before you castrate any more legends. Love this woman. Y'all stop this BS. This woman was nothing short of a humble loving queen... PERIOD." Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Monica wrote, "Don't insert yourself where you don't belong! Kelly's not said a word, which means you don't know the depths of what transpired!"

@theneighborhoodtalk/ instagram.com Vasquez / Getty Images for BET

Basketball Wives star Tami Roman added: "You gotta teach people how to treat you, and that's what Kelly did."

@theneighborhoodtalk/ instagram.com Forest / Getty Images for VH1

Tamar Braxton posted, "'Scuse me, Ms Lady. I want to let y'all know that we're not canceling Kelly. You will not make an example out of this 'who does she think she is Black lady' ... carry on. We love you, Kelly."

@theneighborhoodtalk/ instagram.com / Billboard via Getty Images

Additionally, fans had something to say in support of Kelly amid Bethenny's harsh claims.

When you see Bethenny trying to humble Kelly Rowland just tap this sign (pardon the messenger; but a broken clock…) pic.twitter.com/oAyjPRtrG8 — Pugnacious Jackson (@TyrannyBanks) February 18, 2024

Fox/Twitter: @TyrannyBanks

The same Bethenny Frankel that was rallying and suing @BravoTV for their work conditions is now telling Kelly Rowland that she should just deal with something she doesn’t agree with while at work. How Convenient. pic.twitter.com/hBw55SVmUd — black tv (@blktelevision) February 17, 2024

Bravo/Twitter: @blktelevision

Not 100% sure why she walked off, but I’m 100% sure it was valid. — SOLOMON RAY 🥀 (@solomonraymusic) February 18, 2024

Twitter: @solomonraymusic

I really love how everyone is showing up and showing LOVE to Ms. Kelendria Trene Rowland-Weatherspoon. It is a reminder that when you are a consistently genuine person (even when people aren't watching), people will always remember. #KellyRowland pic.twitter.com/3J0Lo64esq — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) February 18, 2024

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images/Twitter: @TheKempire

In my opinion, telling a Black woman to be "gracious" that she's even in the room during Black History Month is wild. Perhaps we should stick to critiquing lip gloss and mind our business.