Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Paul Bernon After Finalizing Divorce from Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel is engaged.

PEOPLE can confirm the former Real Housewives of New York City star is engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon, and that she has finalized her contentious divorce from Jason Hoppy.

Hoppy and Frankel, both 50, wed in 2010 and separated in December 2012. Frankel filed for divorce a month later. Though they reached a financial settlement in July 2016, the exes remained at odds over custody of their 10-year-old daughter Bryn for years.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, a judge signed off on their divorce on Jan. 20.

The entrepreneur started dating Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer, in 2018. The two recently sparked engagement rumors when Frankel was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring over the weekend in Florida.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, Frankel raved about the relationship, saying things with Bernon, 43, were "wonderful."

"He's a good person who I love," she said. "I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

She also discussed Bernon's relationship with Bryn during a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Bryn knows him and loves him," she said. "They're very, very similar people."

