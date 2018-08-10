Bethenny Frankel's on-and-off boyfriend found dead in Trump Tower: Report

Bethenny Frankel's on-and-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields, was found dead in Trump Tower on Friday, The Post reports. He was 51.

Shields, who appeared on the most recent season of "Real Housewives of New York City," died of an apparent prescription drug overdose in his apartment after reportedly asking his assistant to administer Narcan, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

According to the report, he lost consciousness before it kicked in and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Frankel told People back in May that they were trying to be "good partners" to one another.

"I've been with someone on and off for years," Frankel said. "It's like a partnership where if we're not being teammates and it's not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We're trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are -- and this sounds cold -- but a bit like business."

Bethenny and Dennis first started dating in 2016. She shares one daughter with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

