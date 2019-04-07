Beth Chapman was taken to the hospital this weekend for 'breathing issues'

Duane Chapman and Beth Chapman are seen on November 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

After she shared her cancer diagnosis in September 2017, Beth Chapman’s health may have taken another turn for the worse, according to a new report from Us Weekly. An unnamed source told the magazine that 51-year-old Chapman, whose husband is Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, was hospitalized in Hawaii on Saturday. Fortunately, the star is now “resting at home” following the hospitalization, Fox News reported Sunday.

“Beth Chapman has been rushed to a Hawaii hospital with serious breathing issues,” the insider explained to Us Weekly. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

Chapman shared in November that her throat cancer had returned. After she underwent emergency surgery to have a mass removed from her throat, doctors discovered that her cancer had returned. “The doctors say it’s serious and are evaluating her treatment options. We’re all hoping for the best,” attorney Andrew Brettler told USA Today in a statement at the time. Brettler confirmed to Fox News on Sunday that Chapman has since returned home after this weekend’s health scare.

Us Weekly noted in its report Saturday that Chapman had started chemotherapy treatment in December. Before her emergency surgery last year, she’d thought the cancer was gone for good.





The Chapmans haven’t addressed the hospitalization reports on social media yet. But fans are leaving messages of support on Beth’s latest Instagram post, a photo of the couple’s matching boots and vests. “I saw the news! Keep fighting Beth! We love you so much!!!!!” one person commented. “Just heard the news praying for you and your family,” another person shared.

In January, the Chapmans became great-grandparents when their grandson Dakota Chapman welcomed a son. Beth shared a photo of herself with the baby on Instagram, writing that there is “nothing more beautiful or inspiring than the birth of a new baby.”





It’s clear from the comments on her most recent post that fans are hoping for the best in this difficult time for the family.

