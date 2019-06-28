"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Duane Chapman says his family is planning a pair of memorial services for his wife, Beth Chapman, who died Wednesday of Stage 4 lung cancer at age 51.

On Thursday, Chapman and daughter Lyssa told Hawaii News Now that the family is planning separate services in Hawaii and Colorado, the two states where the couple split their downtime.

"We would like to do some sort of water paddle out, we know that for sure," Lyssa added. "It actually makes us feel, you know, warm, to know how much our mother was loved."

They did not announce dates or say whether either service would be public. USA TODAY has reached out to the Chapman family's representatives for details.

Meanwhile, A&E is planning its own Beth Chapman tribute by placing "in memoriam" title cards at the end of each episode during Monday's regularly scheduled four-hour "Dog the Bounty Hunter" marathon, which airs from 7 to 11 a.m. EDT/PDT.

"We are very saddened by the loss of Beth Chapman, and our thoughts are with Dog and the entire Chapman family during this difficult time," A&E said in a statement to USA TODAY.

In November, the network, which aired "Dog the Bounty Hunter" from 2004 through 2012, broadcast a documentary special, "Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives," which documented Beth's cancer journey.

WGN America, which is currently filming the upcoming "Dog's Most Wanted" series, did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on the show's future.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' to have memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado