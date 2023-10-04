BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023: DJ Spinderella, DaBaby, Fat Joe, Coi Leray, more walk red carpet

The BET Hip-Hop Awards is tipping its hat to the past and looking ahead to the future – all with a stylish flair.

The annual music awards show, which honors the best and brightest in hip-hop, returned Tuesday with a ceremony held at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The award show's telecast is set to air Oct. 10.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the ceremony will feature performances by new age stars DaBaby, Fivio Foreign, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, as well as hip-hop icons Kid Capri, Kool DJ Red Alert, Scott Storch, and DJ Spinderella.

Hip-hop is as much about fashion as it is music, so there was no shortage of head-turning looks on the red carpet. From DJ Spinderella and Fat Joe to DaBaby and Coi Leray, check out all the stars who made an appearance.

DJ Spinderella

DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa was all smiles in a chic, semi-sheer top and black jacket.

DaBaby

Rapper DaBaby rocked a black corduroy vest and matching trousers on the red carpet, finishing off the understated look with a pair of black sunglasses and bandana.

Bow Wow

Rapper and actor Bow Wow kept things casual in a black, zip-up Saint Vanity shirt and matching shorts.

Timbaland

Record producer and rapper Timbaland donned a black, diamond-printed jacket and white t-shirt, pairing the sporty look with a black cap.

Jermaine Dupri

Rapper and record producer Jermaine Dupri looked fly in a blue, floral-printed jacket and white jeans.

Dupri added some hip-hop flair with a chunky gold chain.

Coi Leray

Ursula from "The Little Mermaid," but make it high fashion.

Rapper Coi Leray wore a campy, octopus-inspired dress with ocean-blue hair on the red carpet.

Sukihana

TV personality and rapper Sukihana glowed in a bedazzled, purple halter dress.

Jadakiss

Rap icon Jadakiss kept things fresh in a floral-printed, button-down shirt and navy blue slacks.

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Jazzy Jeff was a stylish cat on the red carpet, rocking a white graphic tee with black cargo pants and a camouflage bucket hat.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Spinderella

DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Spinderella made fashion harmony when they linked up for a sweet group photo.

Flo Milli

Rapper Flo Milli was an artwork come alive, donning a vibrant multicolored dress and matching cap.

Fat Joe

Rapper Fat Joe made the BET Hip-Hop Awards a family affair, walking the red carpet with wife Lorena and daughter Azariah.

Fat Joe wore a red-and-white, lace-embroidered denim jacket with a white top, while Lorena and Azariah rocked sleek black ensembles.

Boosie Badazz

Rapper Boosie Badazz fell from the sartorial heavens in an angelic white shirt and matching pants.

Rakim

Rap icon Rakim proved that style and comfort aren't mutually exclusive, donning a dapper Louis Vuitton tracksuit with a white t-shirt and black cap.

Swizz Beatz

Rapper and record producer Swizz Beats hit the red carpet in a graphic denim jacket and white bucket hat.

'I love y'all': Busta Rhymes gets teary-eyed during lifetime achievement speech at BET Awards

BET Awards 2023: Ceremony celebrated 50 years of hip-hop, paid tribute to legends Takeoff, Markie, more top moments

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 photos: DJ Spinderella, DaBaby, Fat Joe, more