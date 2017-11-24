The best and worst sport movies

There have been some awful sport movies, and some brilliant ones too. (Universal Pictures/Entertainment Film)

As Battle of the Sexes tries to make Steve Carell and Emma Stone look amazing at tennis, we choose the best and worst movies in other sports.

Football films

Best: Mike Bassett: England Manager (2001)

Ricky Tomlinson is absolutely hilarious as the eponymous gaffer in this underrated mockumentary about an outsider who falls into the top managerial role in the country and finds himself totally out of his depth.

Whether it’s losing his rag in the dressing room, accidentally picking players named after his brand of cigarettes, or shedding his kit in front of Pelé, he may be an idiot, but you are desperate for Mike – and his boys – to succeed.

Worst: Yesterday’s Hero (1979)

Everyone loves Ian McShane, but not even he can save this tale of a washed-up, alcoholic player trying to make it back to the big leagues.

Written by Jackie Collins (?!), it also features appearances by The Princess Bride hero Cary Elwes and American sitcom star Suzanne Somers.

The finale features McShane and his motley team facing off against Leicester Forest. Yes, it’s as bad as it sounds.

Motor racing films

Best: Rush (2013)

Chris Hemsworth is at his most dashing opposite Daniel Brühl playing Formula One rivals James Hunt and Niki Lauda respectively in this 1970s-set drama.

The film is as much about the pair’s off-screen love-hate relationship, as well as dealing with Lauda’s disfiguring crash, but director Ron Howard keeps it intimate – so much so that sometimes it’s like you can smell the burning rubber.

Worst: Days of Thunder (1990)

Tom Cruise plays a guy called Cole Trickle. If that alone doesn’t put you off (it should), then the sheer epic stupidity of this NASCAR-centric faux pas will. Robert Duvall phones in his Obi-Wan character and the hero manages to have almost zero chemistry with love interest Nicole Kidman, surprising considering the pair fell in love on set. Plus the racing is all flash and no grit.

It was a particular disappointment as Cruise was coming off the double whammy of Rain Man (for which he should have won the Oscar) and Born on the Fourth of July (for which he was nominated and lost).

Baseball films

Best: The Natural (1984)

