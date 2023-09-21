Ready to unleash your inner detective? Dive into the gripping mysteries, scathing trials, and confessionals that left headlines buzzing for decades. True crime documentaries like The Mystery of D.B. Cooper, I'll Be Gone in the Dark, and Beware the Slenderman combine standout interviews, years of research, and dynamic storytelling that keep even the most seasoned sleuths on the edge of their seats.

Read on for EW's list of the best true crime documentaries on Max.

<i>3½ Minutes, 10 Bullets</i> (2015)

Premiering at the 2015 Sundance film festival and winning the Special Jury Prize for Social Impact, this chilling documentary takes an in-depth look at the heartbreaking 2012 shooting of Jordan Davis. The Black 17 year old was murdered at a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla., by Michael Dunn, an armed white 47 year old software developer who was irate over Davis and his friends loudly blasting music in their car. A testimony of racial tragedy, EW's critic wrote that 3½ Minutes, 10 Bullets "works hard to expose the slow grind of justice and terrible human cost behind the headlines. And in showing Jordan as not just a statistic but a sweet, strong-willed kid…it gives something back to him: the voice that Dunn silenced when he reached for his pistol."

EW grade: A– (read the review)

EW grade: A– (read the review)

Director: Marc Silver

<i>Alabama Snake</i> (2020)

You've heard about Snakes on a Plane, right? Try snakes in a cage… lots of them. Described by Max as "a chilling Southern Gothic tale," this disturbing documentary explores an attempted murder via, you guessed it, rattlesnakes. Meet Glenn Summerford, a reptile-handling Pentecostal preacher who was accused of trying to kill his second wife, Darlene, by forcing her hand into a cage full of venomous rattlers back in October 1991. The film unravels the truth behind that fateful night while immersing viewers in the religious rituals that gave rise to this bizarre event. Move over Samuel L. Jackson, this real life serpent saga is sssscarier and skillfully woven with director Theo Love's stylistic flair that strikes viewers from the start.

Director: Theo Love

Director: Theo Love

<i>Beware the Slenderman</i> (2016)

Prepare yourself for a frightening journey into the infamous Slenderman stabbing that occurred in Waukesha, Wis., in May 2014. Premiering at the 2016 SXSW festival, this true crime documentary highlights the disturbing attack on Payton Leutner by her 12 year old friends, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, who slashed her 19 times in a bizarre attempt to appease the fictional, eerie internet figure known as Slenderman. As the layers of this shocking case are peeled back, we get an intimate look into the motives behind the incident with insights from Weier and Geyser's families. However, Beware the Slenderman goes beyond the surface of its title and its emphasis on the dangers lurking online, with EW's critic describing it as "a story not about imaginary monsters, but the far more terrifying subject of real-life mental health issues."

EW grade: B (read the review)

Director: Irene Taylor Brodsky

EW grade: B (read the review)

Director: Irene Taylor Brodsky

BEWARE THE SLENDERMAN

<i>Burden of Proof</i> (2023)

While Stephen Pandos was away at college in the '80s, he received a call from his parents casually informing him of his younger sister Jennifer's disappearance, marked by a cryptic note and a belated police report filed three days later. This unsettling event haunted Stephen for decades, driving him to collaborate with filmmakers Cynthia Hill and Christine Delp in a search for answers. As the investigation progresses in this four-part docuseries, Stephen reveals the turbulent family dynamics that shaped his childhood, including his father Ron — a violent Vietnam War vet grappling with PTSD — and his mother, Margie, who divorced Ron in the '90s. As noted by EW's critic, "The inquiry into Jennifer's case is quite propulsive on its own, however, and the story proves persistently unpredictable until the end. True crime is a genre that often lives in the black-and-white, but Burden of Proof exists largely in the grey, as a compelling and poignant portrait of the unsolvable mystery of grief."

Where to watch Burden of Proof: Max

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Directors: Cynthia Hill and Christine Delp

Burden Of Proof

<i>Capturing the Friedmans</i> (2003)

In this Oscar-nominated documentary that also earned Sundance's Grand Jury Prize, first time director Andrew Jarecki examines the child molestation investigation involving Arnold Friedman and his 18 year old son, Jesse. The duo, known for teaching computer classes to young boys, faced allegations of hundreds of crimes, including physical and sexual abuse. Through home-movie footage and interviews with family members and survivors, Capturing the Friedmans presents a compelling case that challenges the widespread narrative, raising the hypothesis this may have all been the case of "sexual hysteria," as pointed out by EW's critic, who described it as "gripping, lacerating, moving, and tragic — a work of documentary art."

EW grade: A (read the review)

Director: Andrew Jarecki

EW grade: A (read the review)

Director: Andrew Jarecki

<i>The Crime of the Century</i> (2021)

In this two-part docuseries, Emmy and Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney exposes the corrupt puppeteers behind the opioid crisis. With a laser-sharp focus, Gibney examines the shocking crimes committed by Big Pharma and the complicit politicians who turned a blind eye to the explosion of drug abuse that followed, from overproduction to reckless distribution. This searing investigation not only reveals how the plight began but also explores its fallout. Through masterful storytelling and meticulous editing, The Crime of the Century reveals the greed-driven machinations behind one of the most terrifying public health crises in recent memory, making viewers justifiably enraged.

Director: Alex Gibney

Director: Alex Gibney

<i>I'll Be Gone in the Dark</i> (2020)

Before the Golden State Killer (previously known as "East Area Rapist" and the "Original Night Stalker") was unmasked as Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. with help from the late crime sleuth Michelle McNamara, she spent years investigating his scores of heinous sexual assaults in California. In this mesmerizing six-part docuseries, we follow McNamara's dogged research as she writes a book about the crimes that terrified the Golden State for years. Produced by McNamara's husband, comic Patton Oswalt, and with Emmy-nominated actress Amy Ryan reading passages from her work — which EW's critic described as "a posthumous treasure that feels thrillingly alive" — I'll Be Gone in the Dark takes you from passion-filled reporting to the long-waited arrest of DeAngelo, leaving you with an unsettling account of one of the most notorious serial rapists and murderers of the 20th century.

Director: Liz Garbus

Director: Liz Garbus

Ill Be Gone in the Dark

<i>I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter</i> (2019)

Is it a crime to encourage suicide? When 18 year old Conrad Roy killed himself in his car in Fairhaven, Mass., police found hundreds of text messages from his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, who encouraged his act, sparking a national debate. This riveting two-part docuseries preceeded the fictional take seen in The Girl From Plainville, taking an unprejudiced and empathetic approach when exploring the complex case, presenting all the facts without vilifying one individual. I Love You, Now Die delves deep into the issues surrounding mental health, the ever-changing digital landscape, and how we communicate in a technology-dominated world.

Director: Erin Lee Carter

Director: Erin Lee Carter

<i>The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley</i> (2019)

When you mix gluttony, a hunger for power, and a twisted attempt to revolutionize healthcare, you get the sad and sordid tale of Elizabeth Holmes and her startup, Theranos. In this riveting true crime documentary, viewers will hear all about the wunderkind of Silicon Valley who, at 19, dropped out of Stanford to start her company. Holmes fashioned herself as the next Steve Jobs, until a reporter at the Wall Street Journal blew the lid off Theranos' fraudulent claims of developing a state-of-the-art medical test that required only a single drop of blood to accurately detect results like glucose levels and cancer. With exclusive behind the scenes footage of Holmes and her devoted followers, Out for Blood is a rich, compelling cautionary tale about the dangerous game of corporate greed and flawed bravado.

Director: Alex Gibney

Director: Alex Gibney

<i>The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Fred Durst</i> (2015)

The Jinx — an Emmy and Peabody award-winning docuseries directed by Andrew Jarecki, who collected over 10 years of evidence and 25 hours of interviews — focuses on Robert Durst, the New York hotel heir with a shady past and a trail of disturbing mysteries. Jarecki examines Durst's involvement with the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack; the 2000 killing of his friend, Susan Berman; and the 2001 shooting death of his neighbor, Morris Black. Despite avoiding other journalists, Durst reached out to Jarecki after the release of All Good Things (2015), a film inspired by Durst's life. As EW's critic wrote, "The Jinx possessed the pleasures of so many different kinds of mystery/crime stories that it played like a summary statement for an entire category.... [and] was satisfying as the usual crime-time procedural, from CSI and Cold Case."

EW grade: A– (read the review)

Director: Andrew Jarecki

EW grade: A– (read the review)

Director: Andrew Jarecki

THE JINX: THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF ROBERT DURST

<i>Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York</i> (2023)

Adapted from Elon Green's 2021 nonfiction book, this four-part docuseries confronts New York City's grim legacy of anti-LGBTQIA+ violence, bringing attention to the harrowing murders of four gay and bisexual men during the early '90s. They were all inexorably tied together by one ominous figure: Richard Rogers, the unassuming nurse at New York St. Vincent's Hospital who earned the infamous moniker of the "Last Call Killer." Yet, Rogers managed to evade arrest for a full decade due to a period steeped in homophobic prejudices further exacerbated by the AIDS crisis. Last Call casts its compassionate gaze upon the victims, adroitly interweaving injustices with tender tributes to the lives they led, accompanied by interviews with their surviving loved ones. As highlighted by EW's critic, this multifaceted approach forges "an emotional and educational odyssey that transcends the standard boundaries of true crime."

EW grade: A– (read the review)

Director: Anthony Caronna

EW grade: A– (read the review)

Director: Anthony Caronna

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (2023)

<i>McMillion$</i> (2020)

Behold the kingdom of golden arches, where Big Macs reign supreme, salty fries slide into ubiquitous red containers, and McFlurries dance on taste buds all year long. But do you know about McDonald's Monopoly game heist, the notorious scam that played out in the '90s? In this six-episode series, viewers get to meet the mastermind behind it all: Jerome Jacobson, a former cop turned security officer who played McTricks with the company's wildly popular promotion, swindling $24 million in the process. Full of eccentric characters that will keep you invested, McMillion$ is a steadily-paced exploration of this supersized fraud case.

Directors: James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte

Directors: James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte

<i>Mommy Dead and Dearest</i> (2017)

Britney vs. Spears director Erin Lee Carter examines the twisted tale of Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard's murder, committed by none other than her daughter, Gypsy Rose, and the girl's boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. This 82-minute true crime documentary focuses on the killing and its aftermath while also peering into the years leading up to Blanchard's demise. You see, Gypsy Rose experienced years of emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of her mother, who lived with Munchausen syndrome by proxy — a disorder that led her to fabricate her daughter's chronic conditions while also poisoning her. Featuring firsthand accounts from Gypsy Rose, Dee Dee's father, and other relatives, this shocking narrative will leave you questioning the depths of human desperation and the complexities of justice and morality.

Director: Erin Lee Carter

Director: Erin Lee Carter

<i>The Mystery of D.B. Cooper</i> (2020)

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? The confounding case of D.B. Cooper continues to baffle people today, just as it did back in 1971 when a shadowy schemer hijacked a Boeing 747 on its way from Portland, Ore., to Seattle, Wash., extorted $200,000, and disappeared after parachuting out of the plane. In this eerie true crime documentary, the relentless quest to unmask the elusive criminal is in full swing, with investigators sharing their insights (and one claiming to have identified the suspect). The Mystery of D.B. Cooper ventures beyond the conspiracy, delving into the psychology behind our collective obsession with myth-making and the allure of the unknown, all sprinkled with a sharp sense of humor.

Director: John Dower

Director: John Dower

<i>There's Something Wrong With Aunt Diane</i> (2011)

In 2009, 36 year old Diane Schuler drove her minivan in the wrong direction on the Taconic State Parkway, resulting in a catastrophic collision with an SUV that killed herself, her daughter, three nieces, and three people in the other vehicle. Despite being perceived as a perfect mother by her loved ones, revelations about Schuler's toxication levels at the time of the crash painted her as a villain in the media. In this true crime documentary, Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and her team examine the timeline leading up to the horrific incident, offering a different explanation behind one of New York's worst motor vehicle accidents.

Director: Liz Garbus

Director: Liz Garbus

<i>The Vow</i> (2020–2022)

What began as an old-school self-help operation designed to unlock human potential morphed into a sorority-like sex cult that groomed its female members into a life of devotion to their leader, Keith Raniere. The Vow chronicles NXIVM's rise in the early 2000s, exposing systematic abuse, financial exploitation, psychological experiments, and other criminal activities. Much of the docuseries is delivered through a wealth of archival recordings captured over the years by cinematographer turned whistleblower Mark Vincente, "which gives the narrative an immediacy that can't be replicated by talking-head recollections," per EW's critic. While season 1 unveils the cult's origins and delves into the involvement of major key players (including Smallville actress Allison Mack, who, in July 2023, was released a year early from her three-year sentencing), season 2 shifts its focus to Raniere's court trial — resulting in a 120-year sentence for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and more — and offers insights into his steadfast support, as well as an exclusive interview with NVIXM'S cofounder, Nancy Salzman.

Where to watch The Vow: Max

EW grade: A– (read the review)

Directors: Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer

The Vow, Part Two

<i>The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin</i> (2021)

Forget diets and exercise, this cult leader preached that God alone held the key to shedding pounds. Through her five-part docuseries, director Marina Zenovich steps into the twisted world of Gwen Shamblin, the creator of the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church and its "divine" weight loss program, the Weigh Down Workshop, where "slenderness is next to Godliness." But as former devotees reveal, behind the holy facade lies the church's dark reality of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse. As EW's critic said, "The story of Remnant Fellowship and its petite, high-haired leader is beyond bizarre and at times almost comical, but The Way Down stays grounded by focusing on the human cost of Gwen Shamblin's hubris."

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Marina Zenovich

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Marina Zenovich

The Way Down Part 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

<i>Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn</i> (2020)

HBO examines the horrific murder of a 16 year old Black teen, Yusuf Hawkins, whose life was cut short when he was shot in Brooklyn during the summer of 1989. The senseless attack, perpetuated by a group of white teens, ignited a firestorm of protests in a city already brimming with racial tension. Released over 30 years after Hawkins' death and around the height of 2020's Black Lives Matter protests, this powerful 100-minute true crime documentary goes deep into the heart of the matter, examining the reasons behind Yusuf's targeted killing and shedding light on the unsettling parallels between the past and the present. As our nation continues to grapple with its deep-rooted racial divide, this film is a reflection on the urgent work that lies ahead.

Director: Muta'Ali Muhammad

Director: Muta'Ali Muhammad

