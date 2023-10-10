Best Sony Playstation 5 Deals For Prime Day — Save on Games, Accessories and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



One of the best things about Prime Day is all the money you’ll save, especially when it comes to gaming.

We rounded up the best deals on all sorts of PlayStation 5 games and accessories. In fact, you can save up to nearly 80% on hit games, including “The Last of Us, Part I,” “Stray,” “Elden Ring,” “Horizon Forbidden West” and much more. Prices even start as low as $11, while Amazon Prime members get two-day free shipping, so you can get your hands on physical copies of games quicker.

“Dying Light 2 Stay Human”



On sale for $25, or nearly 60% off, at Amazon, “Dying Light 2 Stay Human” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where you fight off zombies and try to survive in a nightmare hellscape. It’s also an open-world game, so players explore the city during the day and escape zombies at night.

“Stray”



“Stray” is a third-person adventure where you play as a cat roaming through a futuristic city and solve mysteries. Stay stealthy, nimble and silly. It’s on sale for $25, or 37% off its list price, at Amazon.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Ultimate Edition”



Play as Miles Morales in an open-world game set in New York City, as you try to defeat the Tinkerer. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Ultimate Edition” is one of the most popular PS5 games, while Amazon shoppers gave the game more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

“Atomic Heart”



On sale for $35, or half off, at Amazon, “Atomic Heart” is a first-person shooter that’s set in an alternate reality of the Soviet Union during the 1950s. However, after a robot uprising, Russia falls into a dystopia.

PS5 Game Deals

PS5 Accessory Deals

