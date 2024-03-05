Best picture nominees screening locally before the Oscars on Sunday

Oscar nominees for best picture are screening now through Sunday at two Ventura County theaters ahead of the Academy Awards.

The films are being shown before the Oscars telecast, which starts at 4 p.m. Sunday on ABC. The awards show will also livestream at abc.com. Jimmy Kimmel will host the show at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

All 10 best picture nominees will be returning to the big screen locally at two Cinemark theaters — in Ventura, at Century 10 Downtown, 555 E. Main St., and in Oxnard, at the Century Riverpark 16, 2766 Seaglass Way in The Collection shopping center.

Here are some highlights.

Saturday’s films include “Barbie” at 7:10 p.m. in Ventura and 7:15 p.m. in Oxnard and “American Fiction” at 10 p.m. in both cities. The latter is about a novelist, played by Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright, who writes a book in jest to protest the exploitation of Black people through literary stereotypes. The problem is, everyone takes him seriously.

Cinemark's Century Theatres Riverpark in Oxnard is one of two local movie theaters showing the Oscars' best picture nominees this week.

Other Oxnard screenings include “Poor Things," starring Emma Stone in a twist on Frankenstein's monster, at 1 p.m. Thursday and 6:45 p.m. Friday. "Killers of the Flower Moon” plays at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The latter stars the first Native American to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress: Lily Gladstone. She plays Mollie Burkhart in the historical story about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

In Ventura, "Poor Things" is being shown at 1 p.m. Thursday and 6:40 p.m. Friday, while "Killers of the Flower Moon" screens at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

"Oppenheimer," starring Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb, is screening in Oxnard at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Saturday. In Ventura, times are 7:20 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The schedule also includes "The Holdovers," "Maestro," "Past Lives," "Zone of Interest" and "Anatomy of a Fall" on various days.

You can watch:

Best picture nominees at regular prices varying from $7.75 to $12.50.

All live-action and animated Oscar-nominated shorts in a single screening at $10.

All the best picture nominees and shorts with the Festival Pass for $40.

To buy tickets and see the schedule, go to cinemark.com/movieweek.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Best picture nominees screen in Oxnard, Ventura before Academy Awards