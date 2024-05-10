All the Best Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nigeria Trip!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nigeria on Friday, May 10

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry in Nigeria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have embarked on their three-day visit to Nigeria!

The couple kicked off their trip on Friday, May 10 with a stop at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, where they met with students of all ages and announced a new partnership between their Archewell Foundation and the GEANCO Foundation. Together, Archewell and GEANCO will provide mental health resources and training to young women and men. This is in addition to the couple's foundation's work providing menstrual health products and educational services to Nigerian girls and young women.

Meghan, 42, and Harry's trip to Nigeria marks their first international tour since they stepped away from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. It's also their first trip to the country, which holds a special place in the Duchess of Sussex's heart after she discovered via a genealogy test that she's 43% Nigerian on a 2022 episode of her Archetypes podcast.

The couple were invited to visit the country by Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, the country's highest-ranking military official. PEOPLE is exclusively joining the Nigeria trip, covering the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's various outings.

Harry, 39, and Meghan have a busy schedule over the next few days. Later on Friday, the prince will meet with injured service members at a military hospital. Then, on Saturday, he and the Duchess of Sussex will attend a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered, which will be followed by a reception hosted by the Chief of Defense Staff in honor of military families.

Related: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out in Nigeria with a Message for Kids: 'There Is No Need to Suffer in Silence'

Later that same day, Meghan will co-host a Women in Leadership event with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization. The couple's activities will continue on Sunday with a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

Throughout the visit, Harry will shine a spotlight on the Invictus Games, which are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

Check out the gallery ahead to see all of the photos from Meghan and Harry's trip to Nigeria so far.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land in Nigeria

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

Harry and Meghan were presented with beaded wooden necklaces upon their arrival at the Lightway Academy in Abuja.

Meghan Markle Waves at Students

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle

The couple were met with a banner that read "We Are Honored To Have You!" at the school where they chatted with the faculty and students.

Meghan and Harry Hold Hands

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

Meghan and Harry both delivered speeches at the inaugural Mental Health Summit at the Lightway Academy where they spoke about the importance of mental healthcare.

"There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, okay?" the Duke of Sussex said during his speech. "That you woke up this morning feeling sad, that you were at school, feeling stressed, that you've lost a loved one in your family and you don't know who to turn to or who to speak to. All of these things you may even be led to believe are not for conversation."

He added that he and Meghan were "here today to tell you that that is not the case."

Meghan and Harry Watch Performers at Lightway Academy

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

Prior to giving their speeches, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated to performances by local singers and dancers. When one performer did a backflip in front of Meghan, she said, "Bravo!"

Related: Meghan Markle Recalls Emotional Moment with Daughter Princess Lilibet: ‘I Hung onto Those Words’

Prince Harry Waves at Visitors

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Prince Harry

In 2023, the couple's Archewell Foundation announced a donation of school supplies and menstrual products to students in Nigeria in partnership with GEANCO. During their visit to Lightway Academy, they shared they're partnering with the nonprofit once again, this time to provide mental health resources for young people.

Meghan and Harry Visited with Students at the School

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

During their visit with the younger students, Harry and Meghan took part in classroom games, including “jump up, turn around."

Meghan and Harry Applaud Performers in Nigeria

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

In addition watching the performances, the couple met with school founder Oprah Adi, 75, and her daughter Joyce Agbese, who is the director of the 200-student school.

Meghan Shared Comments About Mental Health

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle

Meghan also spoke during the mental health assembly and shared her own comments to the student. "We are honored to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you. We believe in you, we believe in your teachers and we believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other. There is no need to suffer in silence," she said.

Meghan and Harry Watch Local Nigerian Performers

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

After discovering her Nigerian heritage on her Archetypes podcast, Meghan told comedian and guest Ziwa, "I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are like 'What!' "

"This is huge for our community," Ziwe, 32, said. "No, honestly, you do look like a Nigerian, you look like my Aunt Uzo. So this is great."

Meghan Wears Beads in Nigeria

AP Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle

"Mental health is a very important issue, and it’s not talked about enough in Nigeria. So, when people who are real experts in that regard come here and talk about it—sometimes messages coming from strangers sink in better with children than those they hear about every day," Joyce Agbese, director of Lightway Academy, told PEOPLE.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Harry Laugh Together in Nigeria

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

Meghan told students in a STEM class that her son Prince Archie, 5, loves construction as well.

Harry and Meghan Chat with Older Students at the School

Photo/Sunday Alamba Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

During the visit, Meghan shared an emotional story about Princess Lilibet.

“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn 3. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’ ” Meghan recalled to a class full of children.

She added that she sees herself “in all of you as well."



Meghan Takes a Selfie with Students

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Meghan Markle (center) takes selfie with students at Lightway Academy

Meghan graciously took selfies with some of the students at Lightway Academy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Lightway Academy

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Prince Harry (Left) and Meghan Markle

While visiting with some of the school's younger students, Meghan and Harry met the oldest boy in the class, who is 5. Meghan told him “our son Archie’s 5. He turned five last week.“

Meghan at Lightway Academy in Nigeria

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Meghan Markle visits Lightway Academy in Nigeria

The trip to Lightway Academy was one of the couple's first stops upon their arrival in Nigeria. They have a busy itinerary planned for their tour.

Prince Harry Meets with Students and Faculty

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Prince Harry

For Harry, the visit to Nigeria is also about celebrating 10 years of the Invictus Games. The Nigerian Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, previously expressed interest in hosting the games one day.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Smile

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Meghan Markle (Left) and Prince Harry

Since discovering her Nigerian ancestry, Meghan has been supporting the country's team at the Invictus Games. The last time the event was held, members of the team gave her a nickname that means "royal wife."

Prince Harry Shakes Hands with a Young Student

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Prince Harry (Left) and Meghan Markle greet a student in Nigeria

While visiting a kindergarten class, a 2-year-old girl greeted Meghan with a handshake, but she became bashful around Harry. "We all get shy sometimes," Meghan told her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Are All Smiles in Nigeria

Andrew Esiebo/Getty Prince Harry (Left) and Meghan Markle

After taking part in the classroom games, Harry and Meghan engaged with the kids. "That was great,” Meghan said as the games wrapped up. “Do you love your teacher?”

Harry added, “Is singing and dancing your favorite class?”

Meghan Markle in Nigeria

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Meghan Markle

On Saturday, Meghan will serve as co-host for a Women in Leadership event with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization.

Harry and Meghan Sit with Students

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Prince Harry (Left) and Meghan Markle

The couple revealed to the younger students that Archie is a big fan of "construction."

Prince Harry Shakes Hands with Students

SODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP via Getty Prince Harry meets students in Nigeria

After meeting with students, Harry is set to visit injured servicemembers at a local military hospital later in the day.

Harry and Meghan Visit with a Class

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Prince Harry (Left) and Meghan Markle

Students showed Harry and Meghan a robot they created in their STEM class, which prompted Meghan to say, "We will have to come back for the exhibition.”

Harry Holds Meghan's Hand

Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Prince Harry (Left) and Meghan Markle

The couple looked cozy as they held hands during their first outing of the trip.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.