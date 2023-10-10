Best October Prime Day Travel Deals in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



The holiday travel season is swiftly approaching along with family time and adventures comes crowded seats, long lines, scattered luggage and much more. Give yourself a travel glow-up, like a pro, with these tried and tested Amazon travel accessories, all on sale thanks to Prime Day.

Travel Duffel with Matching Dop Kit (28% Off)



This classic weekender bag and its matching dop kit are available in countless colors — there should be a shade to match literally any style or color of luggage or coat (our favorites include peacock blue and olive green). The larger bag is around 26 inches long and slides easily over your rolling luggage (should you need more). The little dop kit measures 9.45 inches long and also has a wet bag to prevent spills.

Travel Duffel Bag with Toiletry Bag, Sports Tote Gym Bag, Shoulder Weekender Overnight Bag for Women, Light Khaki

Price: $39.99

Portable Fan, Charger and Flashlight (48% Off)



Travel horror stories of passengers stranded on planes for hours in the heat will motivate everyone to pack their own personal cooling system. The Gaiatop fan is three useful devices in one, a flashlight, a charger and a fan. Available in white, brown and mint green, this little gem folds perfectly into itself for traveling light.

JISULIFE Handheld Fan with 4800 mAh Powerbank Max 46 Hours Runtime,Pocket Fan Portable Battery Operated or USB Powered Folding Personal Fan,3 Speeds,Enhanced Airflow,Rechargeable Quiet Mini Fan

Price: $28.99 $15

Travel Garment Steamer (20% Off)



There’s nothing worse than a wrinkled fit. But also, who has the space to travel with a steamer? Thankfully, smaller travel steamers exist. Avoid the cumbersome steamer of yesteryear and vanquish creases with this discounted gem.

Steamer for Clothes, Hand Held Portable Travel Garment Steamer, Metal Steam Head, 25s Heat Up, Pump System, Mini Size, Handheld Steamer for Any Fabrics, No Water Spitting, 120V Black

Price: $39.99

3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask (23% Off)



To everyone who claims eye masks do not work for them, we beg you to try a 3D sculpted creation. The shape of this silky mask stays off your eyelids, thereby relieving pressure for the wearer.

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask for Men Women, 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask & Blindfold, Concave Molded Night Sleep Mask, Block Out Light, Soft Comfort Eye Shade Cover for Travel Yoga Nap, Grey

Price: $21.99

Packing Cubes (33% Off)



You can’t claim to be a serious traveler without packing cubes. This four set of identical cubes allows for blissful suitcase organization, now at a discount and available in several colors.

Amazon Basics 4 Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set, Large, Gray

Price: $27.92

Electronics Organizer (34% Off)



Keep your cord clutter clear with this electronic organizer. There’s a slot for cables, headphones, five mesh segments, SD card holders and zippered compartments. The case is water-resistant and is also available in pink.

BAGSMART Electronics Organizer Travel Case, Small Travel Cord Bag for Travel Essentials, Tech Organizer as Travel Accessories for Men Women, Cable Organizer for Phone, SD Card, Black

Price: $22.99 $15.19

Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer (47% Off)



There’s nothing worse than lugging a giant bottle of perfume in your luggage only to have it break or leak out all over your clothes. Stop this nonsense with a reusable perfume atomizer. Simply spritz your desired spray into the canister and it will maintain its fresh scent and spritz-appeal.

VONOVO Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer Bottle Atomizer Travel Size Spray Bottles Accessories 5 sets of 5ml/0.2oz

Price: $14.99 $7.99

Checkerboard Makeup Bags (29% Off)



A fresh makeup bag kit with a checkered print can jazz up any suitcase. This duo is available in blue, brown, pink and loads of colors.

ZLFSRQ 2Pcs Checkered Makeup Bag for Women Large and Small Capacity Green Cosmetic Bag Set Travel Makeup Pouch for Purse Zipper Toiletry Organizer Cute Y2K Aesthetic Girls Makeup Brushes Storage Bag

Price: $11.98

Makeup Brush Case (20% Off)



The makeup case on every TikTok influencer’s buy page. This silicone holder (so it’s very easy to clean) has a magnetic closure to keep your brushes from falling out. It also maintains its shape, to keep your brushes from getting bent.

Pill Organizer (24% Off)



Seems like there was some terrible rule that all pill cases had to be hideous and gigantic. Not anymore! Forgo stuffing your suitcase with bottles of space-wasting pills and take only what you need in this stylish, foldable little beauty. Available in all sorts of colors, we quite like this neutral little number. Smaller (but still cute) pill cases can be found here if this one is still too large.

FYY Daily Pill Organizer,7 Compartments Portable Case for Travel,[Folding Design] for Purse Pocket to Hold Vitamins,Cod Liver Oil,Supplements and Medication-Brown

Price: $12.99

