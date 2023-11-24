The Best Holiday Horror Movies to Keep Spooky Season Going All Year Long

Just because Halloween 2023 came and went doesn’t mean that the phantom glow of spooky season has to leave your screens. With classics like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Gremlins” fitting the October 31 holiday’s theme and spirit, it’s clear the best seasonally spooky movies aren’t just limited to those set on actual Halloween.

To reference one of the best birthday-themed movies ever: “Happy Death Day” might substitute as a greeting for countless horror celebrations, thanks to the undying catalog of slashers, creepy thrillers, and scary movies tied to just about every annual event. Cupid as a serial killer? Sure, he’s already plunged enough stakes into our hearts anyways to break them. A murderous Santa Claus replacement named Krampus? The holiday myths keep getting crazier. Who can forget Eli Roth’s “Thanksgiving”? John Carver certainly gave us plenty to dig our fork and knife into.

From two “Black Christmas” movies to the Christmas action movie “Violent Night” starring David Harbour as a Santa out for blood, the spine-tingling scares continue far past October 31. Plus, there’s scary summer blockbusters, including slasher “Uncle Sam” and “The Purge: Election Year”? (Check out our must-see Fourth of July horror movies roundup here.)

Cook up a terrifying turkey for a “Thankskilling” feast, bake “Gingerdead Man” cookies, and eat your heart out (literally) this Valentine’s Day, because IndieWire has you covered for all the thrills, chills, and murderous revenge plots all year. It’s about to be ho ho ho-rror this holiday season: Keep scrolling to see an — unranked — collection of some of the best holiday horror movies to binge year-round.

With editorial contribution by Alison Foreman.

