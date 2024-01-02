The Best Non-Alcoholic Wines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrities are launching non-alcoholic spirits and mocktails while zero-proof cocktail bars are opening across the world. But what’s a wine drinker to do? While many of the canned spritzers and herbal-forward aperitifs are great party drinks, what about wine pairings with food, whether at restaurants or at home?

That’s where alcohol-removed and alcohol-free wine and wine-adjacent bottles come in. Restaurants like L.A.’s Michelin-starred Kato offer premium non-alcoholic pairing experiences, and most of the selections are also available for dinner parties and celebrations at home.

In the past, it’s been challenging for makers of alcohol-removed wine to bring in the true expressions of the grape. That’s where sparkling drinks come in — adding bubbles goes a long way to making these prosecco dupes and champagne substitutes more convincing. Whites are typically more appealing to a broad range of palates, while reds run the gamut from funky to grape juicey.

Here are some of the best choices for a zero-proof celebration or dinner party.

FOR THE CHAMPAGNE DRINKER

Kally Verjus Sparkler

$30

It’s a real party when this lively sparkling champagne alternative shows up, made with California chardonnay verjus from the 2023 harvest. Kally promises “high acidity, bold minerality and complex astringency,” but let’s not over-complicate things — it’s crisp, mild and sparkly, and what more could a toastable bottle need?

THE WINE ALTERNATIVE

Kally Berry Fennel

$35

Made with verjus — a concentrate from California chardonnay grapes — this bottle is berry-forward but not overly sweet, due to decaffeinated black tea that imparts a wine-like tannic finish. You’ll also sense notes of savory fennel and chocolate, making for a complex sipping drink in a beautiful floral bottle.

AN AWARD-WINNING CHOICE

French Bloom Rosé

$39.60

Sourced from certified organic vineyards in the South of France, French Bloom pairs the best of French wine with an art de vivre, celebrating the fact that a night off alcohol does not necessarily mean a night in. Le Rosé is an elegant, celebratory serve.































SOMETHING SPARKLY, PLEASE

French Bloom Le Blanc

$39

Le Blanc is chic and ceremonial, but requires no sacrifice: this non-alcoholic wine is organic, Halal certified, free of sulfites, and low in sugar. For as much as it leaves out, it offers even more: depth of flavor, a smooth body, fine bubbles, and a bottle design worthy of gifting.

CELEBRITY-FOUNDED

De Soi Rosé

$21.25

Katy Perry’s De Soi canned aperitifs are all available in bottle form, but the opaque pink bottle of the Très Rosé is a particularly appealing addition to a poolside hang or any occasion. Building on a base of lychee, grapefruit and raspberry juice, it’s fruity and fizzy and even better, infused with adaptogens like lion’s mane and l-theanine that help create “a mood-boosting buzz without the booze.”

THE PERFECT TOAST

Steinbock Reisling

$12.99

The perfect toast for any special occasion, Steinbock’s sparkling Reisling is a celebration from the moment the traditional champagne-style cork pops. Not overly sweet, with a light white grape flavor, this de-alcoholized, German-made bubbly is as refreshing as a summer cruise on the Rhine.

A SEAFOOD PAIRER

Proxies Pétanque: Bright & Herbal White

$30

A collaboration with San Francisco French chef Dominique Crenn, Pétanque promises “acidity, body and tannin,” and it’s not wrong — this is among the most “winey” of the zero-proof wines. With just 35 calories a serving, it blends numerous herbs and flavors including kiwi, yuzu, verjus, oolong, juniper and rosemary. Made in Canada, the carefully-concocted blend starts out with straightforward notes of apple and tea but ends with a super-legit tannic finish that pairs perfectly with seafood and other dishes.

FUNKY AND HERBAL

Proxies Audrey Red

$28

Audrey gets its name of one of renowned chef Sean Brock’s restaurants in Nashville, and was created in partnership with the Southern chef. Making a successful non-alcoholic red wine requires the skills of an alchemist, and Audrey blends Southern influences with aromatics like pawpaw vinegar, elderberry, spruce tips and leather britches (air-dried green beans). The result is funky and herbal in a way that will resonate with natural wine fans but might be an acquired taste for others. Try it with steak or barbecue.

A FINE BUBBLY

L'Antidote





$16.50

From the French wine-growing region of Beaujolais comes this fine bubbly alternative based on classic Gamay grapes nicely combined with spicy herbs from the vineyard.

A WHITE WINE ALT

Studio Null Sparkling Verdejo

$41.99

A delicately sparkling non-alcoholic white wine from Rueda, Spain, made from the region’s signature varietal, Verdejo.



