Best Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: Here’s Where To Get Bose, Sony, Apple, Samsung and More Online

While noise-cancelling headphones are great, noise-cancelling wireless earbuds may have the upper hand when it comes to being more compact and lightweight. If you consider yourself an active person, then a good pair of noise-cancelling earbuds might be better for you, so you don’t have a clunky pair of headphones getting in your way.

If you’re looking for some peace and quiet when working from home, during your daily commute or just working out at the gym, then you’ll want to take a look our roundup of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for all sorts of different users from top brands, like Sony, Apple, Bose, Samsung and much more. We considered audio quality, battery life, design and use cases to find what works best at a wide range of prices.

BEST FOR MOST PEOPLE

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds



The Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds are the best for most people, thanks to their excellent audio, premium noise-cancellation settings and overall comfortable and secure in-ear fit. These earbuds connect to just about any mobile device or laptop via Bluetooth, while their long battery life of up to 24 hours of use with their included wireless charging case makes listening to your favorite music and podcasts a joy.

Sony WF-1000XM5 The Best Truly Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds Headphones with Alexa Built in, Black- New Model

Price: $299.99 $278

BEST BUDGET

Jabra Elite 3



If you’re on a budget, then the Jabra Elite 3 are for you. Not only do these earbuds feature fantastic audio, a sleek design and smart noise-cancellation, but their also very affordable at just $50 for the standard dark gray model. These earbuds also have an impressive battery life of up to 28 hours with their charging case.

Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Noise Isolating True Wireless Buds with 4 Built-in Microphones for Clear Calls, Rich Bass, Customizable Sound, and Mono Mode – Dark Grey

Price: $49.99

BEST FOR NOISE-CANCELLING

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds



Want complete peace and quiet? The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds feature the audio company’s “CustomTune” technology that analyzes your ears and adapts sound on-the-fly, while these buds offer you active noise-cancellation with premium audio — in which Bose is known. This means your listening experience is custom made just for you.

NEW Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Spatial Audio and World-Class Noise Cancellation, Black

Price: $299

BEST FOR WORKOUTS

Beats Fit Pro



The Beats Fit Pro are sweat and water resistant, so they’re ideal for working out at the gym or going for a long run in the park. The earbuds feature a flexible and secure wingtip design that’s comfortable, while they keep the buds stable in your ears. And since they’re from Beats by Dre, the Fit Pro buds have high quality audio that’s clear and rich with deep and thumping bass.

Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible with Apple & Android, Class 1 Bluetooth®, Built-in Microphone, 6 Hours of Listening Time – Sage Gray

Price: $199.95 $159.95

BEST FOR APPLE USERS

Apple AirPods Pro



The Apple AirPods Pro are best for Apple iPhone users since just about all Apple products are great at “talking” to each other through Bluetooth, as well as software and hardware. Not only do Apple users get seamless syncing between devices, but they also get premium audio and fantastic noise-cancellation that has to be experienced to be believed. The AirPods Pro also have a very long battery life of up to 30 hours per charge with their included USB-C charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $249 $199.99

BEST FOR SAMSUNG USERS

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro



Much like AirPods Pro and iPhone, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro work seamlessly with just about any Samsung Galaxy mobile device. They feature excellent audio that’s full and rich, while these wireless earbuds have head tracking features for spatial audio — which offers an immersive listening experience. Although the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will sync with any device via Bluetooth, you get more features and better audio with Samsung smartphones and tablets.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds w/ Noise Cancelling, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, Comfort Ear Fit, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistant, US Version, Bora Purple

Price: $229.99 $189.99

BEST FOR ANDROID USERS

Google Pixel Buds Pro



If you’re an Android user that doesn’t have a Samsung smartphone, then the Google Pixel Buds Pro are ideal for clear and robust audio, a long battery life of up to 31 hours with their included charging case, and top-tier Google features, like real-time language translation and AI-powered active noise-cancellation. In addition, they work seamlessly with Google Pixel 8 smartphones too.

Google Pixel Buds Pro – Noise Canceling Earbuds – Up to 31 Hour Battery Life with Charging Case – Bluetooth Headphones – Compatible with Android – Charcoal

Price: $199.99 $139.99

BEST FOR AUDIO

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Earbuds



Although their noise-cancellation isn’t as powerful as Sony, Bose or Apple, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Earbuds feature the best audio quality with detailed, rich and refined sound with deep bass. They also check a lot of boxes for a great pair of premium earbuds, such as customizable comfort and fit, wireless charging, a long battery life of up to 28 hours with their case and much more.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds -Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls with ANC, Multipoint connectivity , IPX4, Qi charging, 28-hour Battery Life Compact Design – Black

Price: $279.95 $143.29

