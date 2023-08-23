The Best Movies Set In Chicago

New York has a lot of great movies, and awesome Los Angeles movies have been at the center of some of cinema's best moments, but Chicago, a.k.a. “The Windy City,” a.k.a. “The Second City,” is home to some of the best movies of all time. Just look at films like The Blues Brothers, most of John Hughes’ timeless classics, and a whole slew of other movies set in the Midwestern metropolis. Hell, movies not even set in Chicago have used the city’s landmarks and architecture to help better tell their stories.

Here is a list of some of the best Chicago movies that have ever been released in theaters, whether they be iconic comedies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, action thrillers like The Fugitive, and romantic comedies like High Fidelity. Let’s dig into this deep dish of great movies.

By Philip Sledge