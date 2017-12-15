Best movie in-jokes of 2017

If you love nothing more than a nod or a wink from your favourite filmmakers, you’ll love these movie in-jokes – the kind that reward only the most attentive film fans…

Kong: Skull Island – Squid pro quo

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is like a movie magpie: there’s barely a single scene in his creature feature that isn’t a loving homage to Vietnam war movies, classic monster mash-ups or genre flicks like Cannibal Holocaust (kudos to sneaking that into a 12A movie). There is a very specific reference to note, however, when Kong plucks a giant squid out of a lake and eats it while it’s still alive: it’s an intentional homage to Chan-wook Park’s revenge classic Old Boy, in which actor Choi Min-sik ate a still slithering octopus, tentacles and all. Gross, then. Gross now.

Blade Runner 2049 – What androids dream of

Denis Villeneuve’s epic Blade Runner sequel has lots of subtle callbacks to the Ridley Scott original, but the scene with Deckard’s former colleague Gaff (Edward James Olmos) has a nice nod to the author of the Philip K Dick book on which the films are based. As Agent K quizzes him about Deckard, he creates a little origami sheep, which is a reference to the book’s title, Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep?. For those of you in the ‘Deckard is a replicant’ camp, Gaff’s off-hand comment about there being “something in his eyes” is also a reference towards the Final Cut edition of Blade Runner, which featured a scene where the pupils of Deckard’s eyes had a soft red glow in the dark.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 – Stan the all-powerful

Of the many post-credit sequences attached to the Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel, the now customary Stan Lee cameo is the most illuminating. In it, he seems to be discussing his various other Marvel movie cameos: the comment “One time I was a postman!” could either be an in-joke reference to Captain America: Civil War or 2005’s Fantastic Four, depending on whether or not you feel the conspiracy can span movie studios as well as the Marvel universe. The characters he’s talking to are Watchers, intergalactic beings who impassively observe all life in the universe, lending credence to the theory that all of Stan Lee’s cameos are indeed cosmically linked canon.

Wonder Woman – Channelling Clark Kent

The best movie in the DCEU is also not coincidentally the movie with the fewest extended universe cameos, but although Superman does not appear in the flesh, he’s very much present in spirit. During Diana’s ‘makeover montage’ in London, she trades in her body armour, leather skirt and sword for a far more conservative button-up jacket, hat and pair of spectacles – just like Christopher Reeve’s Clark Kent did so many years ago. Then, to make the Reeve homage even more explicit, Wonder Woman even has a bit of comic business with a revolving door, as per 1978’s Superman: The Movie.