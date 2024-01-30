Best Moments & Exclusive Photos From iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2024

iHeartRadio’s annual ALTerEGO took over the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., this month with its biggest, most diverse lineup yet.

Kicking off the show was The Black Keys, fresh off the release of their latest single “Beautiful People (Stay High),” which the blues-rock duo performed for the first time at the event.

It was also an evening of throwback hits, with Yellowcard performing their beloved 2003 classic, “Ocean Avenue,” among other hits like “Way Away,” “Lights and Sounds,” “Childhood Eyes” and “Only One.” Sum 41 also got the crowd feeling nostalgic with alt-rock hits like “The Hell Song,” “In Too Deep,” “Landmines,” “Fat Lip” and “Still Waiting.”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

With star-studded presenters like Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer, Damiano David of Måneskin, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Brent Smith of Shinedown and more, the night continued with a high-energy performance from The 1975, who treated fans to renditions of “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You),” “Robbers,” “I’m In Love With You,” “Somebody Else” and “About You.”

Meanwhile, The Last Dinner Party proved their star status with mesmerizing performances of their indie-rock hits “The Feminine Urge,” “Sinner,” “My Lady of Mercy” and “Nothing Matters.”

To wrap up the night, Fall Out Boy delivered a long awaited, iconic performance which kept fans on their feet all night. The group performed a mix of hits including “Sugar, We’re Going Down,” “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up),” “Dance, Dance,” “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and “Centuries” with special guest, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

See below for more images from the event, shared exclusively with Billboard.

