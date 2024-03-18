The Best Marathon Running Shoes to Lace Up in This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

At a Glance: The Best Marathon Running Shoes

Whether you’re training for your first marathon or your tenth, shoe choice is crucial. Like trail running shoes and speed running shoes, the best marathon running shoes are purpose-built for long-distance events, providing a balance of cushioning and responsiveness to keep you both comfortable and energized through the finish line.

Luckily, running shoes — specifically those for long distances — have evolved significantly in the last decade or so with new “super shoes” featuring technology like carbon plates and specialized midsole cushioning. If you’re looking to pick up some of these fancy new kicks, read on. Below, we’ve created a full guide on picking up a pair of the best marathon running shoes.

What Are Marathon Running Shoes?

Marathon Running Shoe Buying Guide

How We Chose the Best Marathon Running Shoes

The Best Marathon Running Shoes

Below are some of the best marathon running shoes to buy online right now. We created this list by testing all the featured shoes on long runs and thoroughly researching feedback from both professional runners and average users. As of this writing, all of the below picks are in stock at trusted retailers and come with at least a 3.7/5-star average customer rating.

nike vaporfly 3 review

These Vaporfly 3s from Nike are a favorite among elite marathon runners, but they’re a great shoe for anyone looking to tackle long runs. We found shoes slightly more supportive than the Adios Pro 3s (below), but still very fast thanks to the carbon plate and Nike’s excellent ZoomX foam. The Vaporfly line is largely responsible for marathon shoes’ evolution from flats to carbon-plated, foam midsole shoes, and you can tell why they’ve had such an impact when you use them: You feel energized for miles, and often end up finishing runs faster.

adidas adios review marathon

Another pick for the serious marathoners (or anyone who wants to see how a serious shoe feels) are these Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3s. Specifically designed for race day, the AP3s have been on the feet of the last two Boston Marathon winners; Evans Chebert in 2023 and Peres Jepchirchir in 2022. The core technology in the shoes is carbon rods and Adidas’ balanced Lightstrike Pro foam. We’ve used them for mid-length runs (but not full marathons) and were very impressed by the shoes’ combination of snappiness and support throughout every mile.

brooks ghost max

If you’re new to distance running or just want to be as comfortable as possible, we suggest these Brooks Ghost Maxes. The shoes feature Brooks’ maximum level of cushioning, including a removable foam footbed and a DNA Loft v2 midsole. Together, these make for one of the most plush rides we’ve encountered, although you won’t get the same springiness that you do with, say, the Vaporfly 3s.

nike pegasus newest

Nike’s Pegasus has been one of its best-sellers for decades, and the most recent iteration — the Pegasus 40 — builds on the shoe’s balanced feel. They’re responsive and springy enough to keep us going for miles, but the neutral cushioning and support are enough to stay fresh throughout all those miles. These are a great shoe for daily training and can deliver on race day if needed.

hoka trail shoe

Training for an off-road marathon? Pick up these Tecton X2 trail shoes from Hoka. The beefy trail runners feature not one but two carbon-fiber plates for snappiness off the dirt, as well as an impressive midsole and a grippy outsole. In our testing, the shoes did a great job of providing cushioning without sacrificing all-important trail feel. This is no easy feat, but it makes a world of a difference when logging 10-15+ miles on the trail.

Marathon Running Shoe Buying Guide

When shopping for the best marathon shoes, there are a few extra things to consider beyond what you’d look for in an everyday running shoe. Here are a few things to think about while shopping:

Traditional vs. Super Shoes: Over the past several years, “super shoes” have become the footwear of choice for marathoners over traditional running shoes. Super shoes feature a carbon fiber plate in the middle of their foam, which creates something of a spring-like effect for better energy return. This is obviously a huge benefit for marathoners seeking maximum speed and energy retention. However, some runners prefer to use traditional running shoes (like the Nike Pegasus) for training because they’re more durable and less expensive than carbon-plated super shoes.

Cushioning vs. Responsiveness: A balance between cushioning and responsiveness becomes all the more important when your mileage starts getting into marathon territory. Some runners find that they do better when they’re comfortable, with plenty of cushioning, while others notice that it eats up their energy too much and would rather have more responsiveness. If you’re all about responsiveness, the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3s might be for you. For more cushioning, check out the Vaporfly 3s or the Brooks Ghost Maxes.

How We Chose the Best Marathon Running Shoes

We tested all the above shoes (as well as others that didn’t make the cut) on several long runs. During the runs, we paid attention to the shoes’ responsiveness (the “springy” sensation) and tried different gaits to see how the shoes might fare on other runners. We also took note of our comfort level and energy at the end of the run. After testing the shoes, we researched other expert reviews and poured over user reviews to see how their experiences compared to our own. Finally, we listed shoes here that are in stock (as of this writing) at trusted online retailers.

