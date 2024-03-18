The Best Headphones for 2024

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

At a Glance: The Best Headphones

The days of bulky Bluetooth headphones with flimsy ear pads, earbuds with spotty connections, and subpar sound quality are over.

More from Rolling Stone

Prominent, high-end audio companies and a fresh crop of startups have stepped up to create headphones and earbuds that let you carry an audiophile experience with you everywhere. The problem has shifted from having too few options to too many, but that’s where we come in.

Our editorial team has tested dozens of the best headphones over the years (many of which have gone on to become RS Audio Award-winners), from traveling through airport terminals with our Sony WH-1000XM5 cans set to full noise-cancellation, to working in the office with our tried-and-true Apple AirPods Pro. We compiled this guide to show you the best headphones available right now, and help you decide which will fit your needs best.

With that in mind, these are the absolute best headphones (and earbuds) we’ve tested here. Read on for our top picks, and everything you need to know to find the perfect pair.

In This Article

What Are the Best Headphones?

Buying Guide: How to Choose the Right Headphones

How We Tested and Picked the Best Headphones

What Are the Best Headphones?

This guide highlights the best headphones for a range of users and budgets, including recommendations for various features, such as noise cancellation, battery life, fit, and more. Every pick in this guide has also been personally tested by a member of our editorial commerce team.

Sony WH-1000XM5

$328.00 $399.99 18% off

Buy On Amazon

$324.99 $399.99 19% off

Buy Now on walmart

Designing excellent headphones is a tall order for any brand, but with the WH-1000XM5s, Sony delivers the best ones in the game. These noise-blocking cans blow the competition away with their crystal clear sound, thanks in part to eight built-in mics that optimize what you hear based on where you’re listening, from a commute to the plane. On top of their balanced, enveloping tone, they produce deep bass, and boast a 30-hour battery life per charge. Better yet, in our tests, we found them lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day long.

sony WF-1000XM5

$278.00 $299.99 7% off

Buy On Amazon

$238.95 $298 20% off

Buy Now on walmart

Sony’s headphones are always in demand and with the past few generations of the brand’s noise-canceling earbuds, we have yet to find another reliable pair that can surround you in complete silence with unparalleled audio like the WF-1000XM5s can. They’ve got a smooth, glossy design that should fit snuggly into our ear cavity whether we were on the train, in the boardroom or at the gym. Packed with 8.4mm drivers for bass-rich sound and an updated integrated V2 processor, it reduces distortion and kept audio sounding clear even after hours (up to eight, to be exact) of use. Sounds good to us.

bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

$379.00 $429.00 12% off

Buy On Amazon

$379 $429 12% off

Buy Now on walmart

As the brand’s latest flagship pair of headphones, the QuietComfort Ultras offer the same stellar noise-cancelling technology in a sleeker package. It’s that high-end audio quality that Bose is known for, with one notable upgrade: Bose’s new “Immersive Audio” feature (essentially their version of spatial audio), which creates a wider, fuller soundstage so that music “floats” around you rather than being blasted directly at you. They also feature Bluetooth 5.3 technology for faster, easier pairing, and battery life is strong at up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. For a life-like and connected listening experience, without getting bogged down by unwanted noise, there’s no other headphones like Bose’s right now.

bose quietcomfort ultra earbuds review

$249.00 $299.00 17% off

Buy On Amazon

$249 $299 17% off

Buy Now on walmart

Bose’s QuietComfort Ultras, the brand’s newest noise-cancelling buds, are packed with ambient sound-busting tech and fine-tuned to perfection. After taking them for a test-run during commutes and workouts alike, we think the QuietComfort Ultras are Bose’s best-sounding earbuds to date (seriously, we’re loyal Bose earbud users.) Bose upgraded its noise-cancellation with what it calls “Immersive Audio,” which essentially helps deliver a more realistic listening session like other spatial audio-equipped cans. And it worked: Songs we’d listened to on other earbuds in the past — like Billie’s “What Was I Made for?” and Rodrigo’s “Vampire” — sounded warmer and more lifelike with the QuietComfort Ultras — just short of feeling like the bands dropped by to play a private set in our living room.

Bowers & Wilkins PX8

$587.00 $699 16% off

Buy On Amazon

Look, we’re not saying you have to shell out $700 for a pair of good headphones, but some luxury items are a class apart, and that’s exactly what the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are. They deliver exceptional sound — some of the best we’ve ever heard — some great noise cancellation features, a 30-hour battery life and a comfy design that allows for hours of wear. The two 40mm drivers are designed to deliver rich, well-balanced sound and they truly deliver. The plush Nappa leather trim is classy, and the die-cast aluminum arms and metal detailing put these headphones in an entirely different league. If you can afford it and want a pair of audiophile-worthy headphones that not just feel luxurious, but sound luxurious too, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are it.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Earbuds

$195.00 $279.95 30% off

Buy On Amazon

$199.95

Buy Now on walmart

Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 rises above the pack of buzzy personal audio releases, becoming our go-to recommendation for premium wireless earbuds — all thanks to a few key features. These Bluetooth buds maintain solid aptX adaptive support (no disconnections) and location-specific adjustable EQ (bass-boosted at the gym, but soft at home for example). While they can’t block out ambient noise as effectively as Apple and Bose’s picks, they pack some of the best sound we’ve heard all year in this category. With rich bass and detailed highs, they just feel luxurious to listen to.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45

$149.99

Buy On Amazon

$129.95

Buy Now on walmart

Soundcore has become a big deal in the world of audio by releasing headphones that sound great at a very reasonable price. Its Q45 headphones are the best example of what midrange headphones can accomplish. The headphones can get up to 65 hours of battery life (in our testing we’ve found this to be closer to 60, but still impressive) on a single charge plus quick charging features. The headphones’ 40mm audio drivers deliver excellent sound, and you’ll get deep bass and detailed audio quality at all volumes. Compared to others at this price point, we love that you can also listen to high-resolution audio with no loss of quality. If you’re new to wireless headphones, this fully-featured pair is the perfect place to start.

apple airpods pro 2nd gen

$189.99 $249.00 24% off

Buy On Amazon

Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods Pro remain our top pick for midrange earbuds, all thanks to their comfortable fit, enhanced ANC and spatial audio. The AirPods Pro retain all of the things you liked about the first Generation model but with a few key differences. The latest model features the new H2 performance chip, and we found it dramatically improved the noise cancellation in our testing. The transparency mode is now adaptive too, and the buds adjusted for everything from construction noise to busy subways (albeit sometimes a split second too late). Speaking of listening, audio quality is excellent in these buds, with Apple’s Adaptive EQ automatically tuned the music to our ears and surroundings.

$38.00 $59.99 37% off

Buy On Amazon

An affordable pair of Sony headphones might seem too good to be true, but our editors actually love this WH-CH520 pair for their great sound and smart features. A 55-hour battery life, built-in microphone and the under-$60 price tag put these Sony wireless headphones at the top of the list for remote work calls and any virtual meetings you’ll be leading. If you forget to charge them up, plug them in for three minutes to get up to an hour-and-a-half of juice. Meanwhile, you can even do things like ask Siri to call someone without ever touching your phone. With a comfortable, lightweight design and good audio, the Sony WH-CH520s punch far above their weight.

Earfun Air Pro 3

$79.99 $85.99 7% off

Buy On Amazon

These top-rated Earfun Bluetooth buds deliver incredibly strong performance at their price point, with detailed audio clarity and pretty solid noise-cancellation. They have the latest Qualcomm chipset with AptX Adaptive, and boast a total of about seven hours of use on a charge with ANC on and a whopping 45+ hours of playtime when you use them with the case. We found the slightly larger-than-average 11mm wool composite dynamic drivers delivered deep, moving bass, clear mids, and crisp highs, even on low volume. With good sound and a plethora of smart features, if you’ve only got a crisp Benjamin to spend, the Earfun Air Pro 3 should be your first pick.

focal bathys

$699.00

Buy On Amazon

Plenty of headphones make claims about their superior ability to block out the whir of an airplane’s turbine or the sounds of a screaming baby. But the Focal Bathys truly delivers on an audio experience where you’re surrounded by expertly-crafted sound and nothing else. Focal’s special aluminum/magnesium “M”-dome drivers made in France also deliver detailed, dynamic sound, with an integrated USB-DAC mode that offers a resolution of up to 24 bits and 192 kHz, making it some of the most impressive sound quality we’ve heard out of portable headphones. The Bathys wireless headphones offer two levels of Active Noise Cancellation for total immersion: a “Soft” mode to help you focus at home, in the office, etc, and a “Silent” mode optimized for journeys with high background noise (planes, trains, automobiles — you get the picture).

Technics Premium Hi-Fi True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$297.99

Buy On Amazon

Technics has made a name for itself by creating hi-fi turntables, amps, and speakers, but it’s slowly been entering the true wireless headphone arena. Their EAH-AZ80 earbuds are an example of why the company has been successful. These earbuds support LDAC Bluetooth codec to deliver hi-res audio at 96kHz/24 bit resolution, which is an audiophile’s dream. Even when not listening to hi-res music, Technics’ custom tuning doesn’t overly boost the bass or treble; instead, the company made earbuds that sound incredibly detailed, almost like you’re getting a full and accurate reproduction of the recording. Combined with enhanced noise-cancellation, Technics EAH-AZ80 audio accuracy makes them a cut above almost anything else.

Beats Studio Pro

$299.99 $349.99 14% off

Buy On Amazon

During our tests, the Solo3 headphones from Beats impressed us with their well-balanced sound quality, bass levels, strong Bluetooth connectivity, making them the total on-ear headphone package. Everything from Lorde’s “Solar Power” to Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” Haim’s “Summer Girl” to Frank Ocean’s “Nights” sounded clear, crisp and immersive (but then again, when don’t these songs sound good?). The cushioned ear cups fit easily on our ears and are genuinely comfortable to wear for hours. The left ear cup has a press/pause button and volume buttons for easy, fast control of your tunes when you’re commuting or don’t have time to access your phone or laptop.

Cleer Audio Ally Plus II

$99.99 $149.99 33% off

Buy On Amazon

Small ears? No problem with the Cleer Audio Ally Plus IIs. These lightweight buds balance design and functionality, equipped with five sizes of eartips for any ear size. Not to mention they also boast superior sound performance with 10mm drivers for higher clarity, and enhanced noise cancellation. The earbuds can actually sense your surroundings and provide optimal cancellation of various environmental sounds, which is especially useful when you’e on-the-go. Even with their compact size, Cleer has managed to pack in industry leading battery life, and you’ll get a whopping 11 hours of uninterrupted playback with your ear buds and an additional 22 more of playback with the case.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX

$411.13 $599.00 31% off

Buy On Amazon

When you want to tune out for hours at a time while traveling, pick up these Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones. As expected from the high-end Danish brand, the Beoplay HXs deliver exceptional sound quality thanks to 40mm electro-dynamic drivers equipped with Neodymium magnets. In non-techy terms, that translates to precise, premium sound quality. But one of the best qualities with the Beoplays is comfort (hence their aptitude for travel). The earcups are made of memory foam with a supple lambskin covering, and the ergonomic headband is designed to disperse pressure. This means you can wear these cans for hours without discomfort. The Beoplays also boast fantastic noise cancellation, which can be adjusted through Bang & Olufsen’s app.

Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2

$129.99

Buy On Amazon

If you plan on listening to music, watching a movie, or just blocking out all the noise around you at cruising altitude, you’ll need a high-quality set of noise-cancelling buds. That’s why we think the Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 rise above the pack. From flights to commutes, no other earbuds can compete with the noise-cancelling sound quality that the NeoBuds Pro 2 offer at their price point. Their noise cancellation extends to an impressive -50dB and broadening each 5kHz. Like your rolling carry-on, the NeoBuds Pro 2 make travel just a little easier thanks to their 18-hour battery life with a wireless charging case, comfortable-and-secure ear tips, and exceptional sound quality

beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro Studio Headphones

$169.00 $179.00 6% off

Buy On Amazon

When it comes to wired headphones, these DT 770 PRO headphones from Beyerdynamic are the gold standard. The extra-large drivers and closed-back design will handle anything you throw at them, and produce a rich, accurate sound (soft velour ear pads also ensure you’ll stay comfortable listening for hours). The mid-range is impeccable and the soundstage is crisp and bright, the level of musical detail you could previously only find in pricey studio equipment. But the DT 770 Pro’s are still bonafide crowd-pleasers, just as well-suited for musicians who need to monitor levels for mixing and mastering as they are for sitting home and listening to your favorite tracks.

Etymotic ER4XR Extended Response Earphones

$220.00 $236.25 7% off

Buy On Amazon

Beloved by sound engineers who work in music and film, the Etymotic’s ER4XR are the best wired earbuds if you want a truly accurate representation of your music — warts and all. These high-performance buds pack drivers that are precision-matched within 1 dB, making for exceptional reproduction of mids and highs, along with fuller, richer bass. Because of their in-canal design, they also organically give you 35-42 dB of noise isolation, although if the fit is too tight, there’s a plethora of eartip options in various sizes available. Paired with the sleek, braided detachable cables, we love that they don’t get easily tangled or fray like old cable-connected earbuds. True wireless may reign supreme in earbud space right now, but Etymotic proves that the days of wired listening won’t be over anytime soon.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL

$230

Buy on adidas

While these headphones might not have noise-cancellation, the Adidas RPT-02 SOL’s ability to store multiple hours of battery life and super lightweight design makes this one of the best headphones for working out — not to mention their IPX4 water-resistant rating. The brand says it’s built from part recycled plastics and light cell material (which converts both natural and artificial light into battery life), making this easily the most eco-friendly headset on our list. You’ll get a whopping 80 hours of battery life stored, and because of their capacity to turn any sort of light into energy (even those from your bedroom lightbulb), you should easily be able to use them through dark winter nights as well.

Jabra Elite Active 8

$199.99

Buy On Amazon

With both military-grade durability and Dolby surround sound, the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are the best earbuds for an active lifestyle. These earbuds have passed nine durability tests to ensure adequate functionality with movement, including a 56+ hour battery life, and noise cancellation technology that allows for clear audio reception in both directions. Bottom line? They’ll make even the noisiest of gyms or activities sound like hardly anything at all.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

$300.98 $349.99 14% off

Buy On Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro‘s wireless gaming headset leaves its competition in the dust, delivering premium audio that’s clear and complex, while its noise-canceling and 360-degree spatial audio features gives gamers a deeper sense of immersion. This pro-level gaming headset can connect to a specific console, like the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch, and a gaming PC setup simultaneously — thanks to a robust base station that’s designed for precision audio. It even comes with two swappable batteries, so you can power through to that next level.

Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed Gaming Earbuds

$199.99

Buy On Amazon

The sound of these Hammerhead Pro buds are deep and satisfying with strong 10mm drivers, but they’re the ultimate multitaskers for gaming and beyond. There’s a designated low latency game mode, which means you’ll face minimal lag times with your gaming audio while paired to a Bluetooth device, or you can use the 2.4GHz dongle for nearly lag-free sound. These gaming earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) to keep background noise low for a more immersive gaming experience and are powered by Razer Chroma RGB, which means you can customize the lighting on these buds to any color you want (with millions to choose from). We particularly loved this stand-out feature, as well as the upgraded battery life which went up to five hours on a single charge even with RGB lighting on — a big upgrade from their predecessors.

SoundPEATS Space Headphones

$69.99 $79.99 13% off

Buy On Amazon

At $80, SoundPEATS’s new Space Headphones punch way above their weight, delivering a slew of great features and, most importantly, up to a whopping 123 hours of music playback per charge. In terms of raw tech specs the SoundPEATS Space checks all the right boxes. They have large, built-in 40mm dynamic drivers, giving you super-crisp, clear stereo sound and more powerful bass. We’ve tested the headphones ourselves, and their hybrid noise cancellation isn’t quite as powerful as active noise cancellation, but still does a great job at isolating unwanted sounds and preventing them from reaching your ears. But still, at 61 hours with ACN on, you won’t ever have to worry about getting caught needing a charge when you’re out and about ever again.

Campfire Audio Orbit

$199.00 $249.00 20% off

Buy On Amazon

Having a pair of earbuds that can last a full day off one charge is crucial. So when it comes to picking the right pair, very few come close to the Campfire Audio Orbits. Not only do they have IXP5 water-resistance, but for a luxe pair of buds, it’s rare to have the capacity to last 8.5 hours off a single charge, along with an additional 30 hours in the lightweight, sleek-looking case. There also aren’t too many features that could drain the battery faster (like ANC or voice assistance) so we got a good 2-3 days of intermittent use before needing to recharge them. That’s a generous amount of battery life for such stylish earbuds.

Dubslabs Bedphones

$89+

Buy on dubslabs

If you’re already wearing silicon earplugs to bed, Dubslabs Bedphones might be an even more perfect fit. They’re made from super soft foam, and at less than a 1/4-inch thick, they’re designed to lie flat against your ears and practically disappear into the pillow for side sleepers. The infinitely adjustable ear hooks also mean they’ll stay secure as you toss and turn without having to be worried about something uncomfortable being jammed in your ear all night. On their own, they do a solid job of blocking out background noise like TV and snoring, but with music playing it increases significantly. The battery lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge, and we can confidently say these headphones are inconspicuous and long-lasting enough to get you through a whole night’s sleep.

27. Anker Soundcore Sleep A10

Anker Soundcore Sleep A10

$129.99

Buy on walmart

If you’re on the hunt for a noise-blocking accessory that you can wear while you lay down to sleep, these Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 Bluetooth earbuds stands above the rest. Designed to nuzzle into your ear, and stay nuzzled in, their flexible ear wings and sealed tips provide a secure but comfortable fit — even for side sleepers. You can listen to your favorite soothing sounds, and, once you’ve drifted off, these can ingeniously switch modes to cut the sound and help you catch some uninterrupted Zzz’s.

Master & Dynamic MW75

$649

Buy on neurable

Master & Dynamic wants to make your listening experience smarter, not harder, and their effort paid off big time, with headphones that’ll become your workday productivity and de-stressing companion. They’ve teamed with Neurable, an AI platform, to combine their premium sound with neurotechnology to help maximize your cognitive performance with the MW75 Neuro Headphones. The Bluetooth headphones feature Neurable’s unique neural sensors, meant to measure brain signals, so you can stress less and just focus on the next track. Available for Pre-order Now.

Nothing Ear 2

$149.00

Buy On Amazon

London-based audio brand Nothing designed one of the coolest pair of earbuds we’ve ever seen with the Ear (2) buds. The buds take a style cue from their name, showcasing what’s under the hood with clear tips that feel both timeless and modern. Bonus: They’re high-res audio-certified and include 11.6mm drivers for powerful bass and rich, immersive sound with every track. What’s not to love about them? The answer’s pretty simple: nothing.

Buying Guide: How to Choose the Right Headphones

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best headphones — below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Budget: Before anything else, how much are you willing to spend on new headphones? Budget-friendly headphones have never been better, so you can find an affordable pair for less than $100. Premium models, which are better-designed and offer superior sound performance, tend to cost $200 or more (or much more).

Fit: Headphones should be able to be worn for hours while still remaining comfortable over your head, and they shouldn’t irritate your ears either thanks to plush ear bands. If you’re buying earbuds, several brands offer multiple earbud tips for optimizing the fit (or you could buy earbuds specifically for small ears).

Durability: You want headphones that hold up over time, so we chose ones for this list that are sturdy enough to last for years and are at least IPX4 weather-resistant.

Features: Depending on which features are most important to you, headphones with better noise-cancellation, call quality, audiophile sound etc. might mean you have to make some concessions on other features (or pay up more).

How We Tested and Picked the Best Headphones

Some aspects of sound quality are subjective, but after testing dozens of headphones and pouring over reviews from users, it is possible to find some standouts. And that’s exactly what we did to create this list of the best headphones.

Bluetooth: Most of the headphones we’re recommending use the wireless Bluetooth technology to connect to your devices. Bluetooth is an open standard, which means you can use these headphones with your smartphone tablet, or computer regardless of which company makes them.

Weight: Because headphones fit on, well, your head, it’s important to take weight into consideration. Most of our recommendations weigh roughly half of a pound, which is standard for audiophile over-ear headphones. None of the earbuds on our list weigh over eight ounces either, so they’ll feel lihgt in your ears.

Battery Life: Like many popular tech accessories, wireless headphones run on rechargeable batteries, and need to be plugged in regularly to continue working. This can be an inconvenience, so we’ve chosen wireless headphones that get at least 19 hours of battery life per charge, and earbuds that support at least 6-7 hours of battery life per charge.

Active Noise Cancellation: All of the wireless headphones and earbuds we’re recommending support ANC (active noise cancellation) technology, a feature that uses the headphone’s microphones to block out certain frequencies. The idea is that by blocking out noise, your music will sound clearer and more detailed. When enabled, ANC can have an impact on battery life, but you always have the option to turn it off when you’re in a quiet area.

Cabled Backup: Most of wireless headphones in our guide also have a 3.5mm audio out port, which allows you to connect them to a phone, tablet, computer, or airplane media console with a 3.5mm audio cable.





Best of Rolling Stone