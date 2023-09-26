Best New Halloween Movies and TV Shows to Watch in 2023

As Halloween creeps toward us, networks and streamers are launching their spooky programming to scare you. From new movies like the upcoming video-game adaptation “Five Nights at Freddy’s” to new reality series like the Kristen Stewart-narrated gay ghost-hunting show “Living for the Dead,” there’s something for every ghost and ghoul.

“A Really Haunted Loud House” – (Nickelodeon, Sept. 28)

Based on the “Loud House” franchise, this new movie follows Lincoln Loud who, with the help of his sisters and best friend Clyde, must save Halloween when the Loud house is attacked by new kid Xander and his followers.

“Make Me Scream” – (Prime Video, Oct. 3)

In this Halloween special hosted by Tempestt Bledsoe and Darryl M. Bell, three celebrity teams — led by Jaleel White, Shoniqua Shandai and Lil Xan — will compete against each other as they try not to scream while facing a series of bone-chilling scare zones.

“Chucky” – (SYFY and USA Network, Oct. 4)

Built as an extension of its preceding “Child’s Play” film series, the third season of Don Mancini’s “Chucky” will see the infamous doll return — to the White House! — in October.

Monster High 2 – (Paramount+, Oct. 5)

The popular toy line is brought to the screen once again in this sequel to the live-action musical film.

“Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” – (Paramount+, Oct. 6)

Based on a never-before-told chapter from Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary,” this horror film serves as a prequel to the 2019 film adapted from the same novel.

“The Fall of the House of the Usher” – (Netflix, Oct. 12)

This new Netflix original takes Edgar Allen Poe’s 1839 poem of the same name and turns it into a Mike Flanagan special, starring Bruce Greenwood.

“Goosebumps” – (Disney+ and Hulu, Oct. 13)

The horror comedy series is based on R.L. Stine’s haunting book series and stars Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig and Miles McKenna.

“Shining Vale” Season 2 – (Starz, Oct. 13)

Courteney Cox’s Pat checks out of the psychiatric hospital after almost killing her family, only to find that her imagined alter-ego (played by Mira Sorvino) has returned in human form as her family’s new look-alike neighbor Ruth.

“John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams” – (Peacock, Oct. 13)

John Carpenter’s latest unscripted horror series recounts the dark, often hidden, stories of real-life people living in the seemingly perfect suburbs.

“Living for the Dead” – (Hulu, Oct. 18)

The Kristen Stewart-narrated reality series “Living for The Dead” follows five queer ghost hunters visiting haunted locations throughout the country, aiming to help the living by healing the deceased.

“Wolf Like Me” Season 2 – (Peacock, Oct. 19)

Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) grapple with one big question this season: Will their baby turn out to be a human or a wolf?

“American Horror Stories” – (Hulu, Oct. 26)

The anthology series spinoff of “American Horror Story” features a new sinister plot every episode. In a special “Huluween” event, the first four installments of Season 3 will drop on Oct. 26. Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna will star in an episode called “Tapeworm.”

“The Enfield Poltergeist” – (Apple TV+, Oct. 27)

The four-part docuseries will dive deeper into the 1977 story of a family in Enfield, London who was haunted by a poltergeist with real recordings, insight from a paranormal investigator and interviews of those affected by the events.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” – (Peacock, Oct. 27)

Originally a video game franchise, players will come face to face with aggressive animatronic characters inside the infamous Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant. Notably, the film will be released in theaters and on Peacock.

“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” – (Shudder, Oct. 31)

Legendary drag duo the Boulet Brothers’ haunting drag competition “Dragula” will make its return for Season 5 on the most spooky day of the year: Halloween.

