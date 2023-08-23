The 15 Best ‘Futurama’ Episodes, from ‘The Farnsworth Parabox’ to ‘Roswell That Ends Well’

Good news, everyone! One of animation’s all-time classics is back, for a fourth go-around.

Since it premiered on Fox in 1999, “Futurama” has established itself as “The Simpsons'” scrappier, too often overlooked, but just as lovable little sibling. The sci-fi cartoon set in the year 2999 comes from the same creator — Matt Groening, who developed the series with David X. Cohen — but never came close to becoming the cultural titan that was and is “The Simpsons.”

Instead, the brainless drones that ran the network canceled “Futurama” in 2003 after four seasons, dooming the acclaimed and Emmy-winning series to a relatively short lifespan. An odd thing happened though; the Planet Express crew kept finding themselves back on our screens. From 2007 to 2009, the show came back as four direct-to-DVD films, reuniting fans with time-displaced Fry (Billy West, who also voices roughly half the cast), cyclops captain Leela (Katey Segal), and selfish robot Bender (John DiMaggio). Following the films, Comedy Central acquired the series and ordered two new seasons. Neither the films nor the revival seasons completely recaptured the magic of the original run, but it was still great to see the cast back on TV, and the Comedy Central stint ended with a perfect ending for the show.

For a long time, that really seemed like the end for “Futurama.” But almost exactly 10 years after the show took its last bow in September 2013, the band got back together for a streaming revival. First premiering July 24, the eighth season of “Futurama” airs on Hulu, with its initial 10 episode run set to end September 25, and a second part scheduled for a later date. And the whole gang is really back together; Cohen wrote an episode, DiMaggio rejoined the series after a brief boycott, and original series voice actors West, Segal, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and Maurice LaMarche are returning too. The revival hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been a perfect reminder of what makes the series so special.

Choosing the best episodes of “Futurama” is a hard task, because it’s a show that does a lot of different things well. Some episodes are astonishingly creative experiments, like the parallel universe story “The Farnsworth Parabox.” Some are delightfully funny and quotable sitcom episodes, like Season 1 highlight “When Aliens Attack.” And famously, some get serious, providing more tears than laughter, like the infamously tragic “Jurassic Bark” and the episodes that zero in on Leela and Fry’s surprisingly moving romance.

A show as heartfelt, inventive, and laugh-out-loud funny as “Futurama” produces a lot of great, distinct installments — so what’s the best of the best? Here is IndieWire’s list of the 15 greatest episodes of “Futurama.” And if you don’t like our ranking, start your own website! With blackjack! As a matter of fact, forget the website! Eh, screw the whole thing.

