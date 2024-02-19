The Best Presidents’ Day Sales on Custom Furniture, Comfy Mattresses, Samsung’s Frame TV and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Presidents Day marks George Washington’s birthday — and in true American fashion, it’s also become a retail holiday. Mattresses, furniture, home appliances and tech are among the top categories for Presidents Day 2024, which is on Monday, Feb. 19. Many deals are already underway at Amazon, Wayfair, Nordstrom, Sur La Table, Target and other online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Presidents’ Day sales to shop now through the end of the month. There’s something for every type of deal hunter, from designer discounts at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue to major markdowns on mattresses, home decor and other goods for those looking to refresh their abode for spring.

The Best Presidents’ Day Sales at Major Retailers

Amazon Expect ongoing daily deals on the e-comm giant’s own smart devices as well as TVs, headphones, tech gadgets and other products

Bed Bath & Beyond Save up 70% off over 1000s of items across every category, including furniture, rugs, decor, bedding, kitchen, outdoor, lighting and more and get free shipping on everything

Best Buy Through Feb. 19, save up to 40% off major appliances, get smart TVs for as low as $64.99, shop Apple iPads for as low as $249.99 and more deals

Bloomingdale’s Through Feb. 19, save an extra 30% off select sale items for a total of up to 65% off

Home Depot Save up to 25% off major appliances; up to 30% off furniture, mattresses and decor; up to 40% off bath; and more

JC Penney Ending Feb. 19, save up to 60% off select styles and an extra 30% off select items with code ONEDAY24

Kohl’s Through Feb. 19, save 40% off select bedding and more and up to 70% off clearance items

Lowe’s Through Feb, 28, save up to 40% offon select major appliances; plus, enjoy deals across all departments, including outdoor furniture, tools, hardware and more

Macy’s Through Feb. 19, take an extra 10-15% off select sale and clearance styles with code REFRESH; through March 10, save up to 60% off home

Neiman Marcus Earn a $75-$1,500 gift card when you spend $500-$10,000+ (including beauty) with code PRESGC

Net-A-Porter Save an extra 25% off sale items

Nordstrom For a limited time, save up to 50% off during the Winter Sale

Nordstrom Rack Save up to 60% off skin care and tools, up to 50% off handbags, up to 70% off designer sunglasses and more

Pottery Barn Save up to 50% off select furniture, bedding, decor and more

REI Save up to 50% off Patagonia, Columbia, Cotopaxi and more

Saks Fifth Avenue Save up to 60% off select sale items

Sephora Save up to 50% off select makeup, skincare, fragrances, beauty tools, haircare and more

Sur La Table Save up to 50% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands

Target Ending Feb. 19, save 20% off clothing, bedding and bath; 30% off swimwear; up to 40% off furniture

Ulta Save up to 50% off on Foreo, Bobbi Brown, Lancôme, Baby Foot, T3, Perricone MD, CeraVe and more beauty brands

Walmart Save on TVs, tech, home furniture, appliances, decor and more items

Wayfair Save up to 70% off on furnishings, decor, rugs, lighting and more

West Elm Save up to 20% off sofas and sections and up to 50% off bedding and sale items

Williams-Sonoma Save up to 75% off select clearance cookware, electrics and cutlery, including up to $70 off Instant Pot appliances, up to $80 off Philips air fryers, up to $100 off KitchenAid appliances, up to $300 off Miele automatic espresso machines and more

The Best Presidents’ Day Sales on Mattresses & Bedding

Amerisleep Ending Feb. 19, take $450 off any mattress with code AS450; plus save 40% off upholstered bedframes with any mattress purchase or 30% off adjustable bed bundles

Avocado Save up to 20% off mattresses, 10% of pillows and toppers, up to 50% off bedding and mattress protectors, $500 off the Zero Waste Round Table and more deals

Bear Take 35% off sitewide and get up to $325 worth of free accessories with code PRESDAY

Beautyrest Save up to $1,100 on select mattress and adjustable base sets

Birch Through Feb. 19, save 25% off and get 2 free Eco-Rest pillows with any mattress purchase with code PDS25

Casper Save up to 30% off sitewide and take an extra 10% off the Casper mattress with code EXTRA10

The Company Store Take 40% off select items and 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENT24

Coyuchi Save up to 65% off sale items with code PRESDAY

Crane & Canopy Save up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rug and decor during the Mega Sale

Ettitude Ending Feb. 19, take 20% off sitewide

Fluff Co. Ending Feb. 19, save up to 30% off sitewide

Helix Through Feb. 19, save 25% off plus get 3 free products valued at $330 and up with code PDS25

Leesa Through Feb. 19, save 30% off mattresses and get a free sleep bundle valued at $299

Nectar Through Feb. 19, save up to 40% off mattresses

Nolah Save 30% off all mattresses and get a free gift while supplies last

Parachute Through Feb. 19, save $500 off the Eco-Mattress

Purple Save up to $900 off mattress sets and up to 25% off pillows, bedding and more

Saatva Through Feb. 18, save up to $600 off mattresses

Serta Ending Feb. 27, save up to $1,000 select mattress and adjustable base sets

Sleep Number Ending Feb. 20, save up to 50% off smart beds, 30% off furniture, 20% off select bedding and buy one/get one half off on pillows

Tempur-Pedic Save up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets

Tuft & Needle Save up to $625 on mattresses and up to 30% off bedding, furniture and more

Vaya Take $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300

Zoma Take $150 off all mattresses with code WIN150

Best Presidents Day Sales on Furniture, Home Goods, Decor and Appliances

1st Dibs Save up to 30% off select vintage and antique furniture, decor, lighting, jewelry and clothing

AllModern Save on select furnishings, home decor, lighting, rugs and more

Anthropologie Save up to 50% off select clothing, furniture, accessories, decor and more

Apt2B Through Feb. 21, save 15% off sitewide, 20% off orders of $2,999 or more, $25% off $3,999 or more or 30% off $5,499

Article Ending Feb. 20, take up to 30% off select furniture

BenchMade Modern Through Feb. 20, save 20% off sitewide, including on custom sofas, accent chairs, bed frames and more

Burrow Through Feb. 26, save a minimum of 15% off sitewide, and up to $1,000 when you spend $5,000 with code PREZ23

Canopy Ending Feb. 20, save 15% off when you spend $200

Castlery Through Feb. 26, save $80 off purchases of $1,200 and up, $200 off $2,500 and up or $450 off $4,500 and up

Chairish Save up to 40% off select vintage furniture

Design Within Reach Save up to 20% off during the Living Room sale, up to 40% off clearance items and more deals

Floyd Save up to 25% off sectionals and up to 20% off sitewide

Homebody Ending Feb. 21, save 15% off couches and get free shipping with code HOME15

Lovesac Through March 12, save 30% off select Sac bundles and up to 20% off Sactionals and StealthTech

Modloft For a limited time, save up to 50% off select furniture

Neighbor Ending Feb. 21, save 15% off sitewide with code PRES2023

Overstock Save up 70% off over 1000s of items across every category, including furniture, rugs, decor, bedding, kitchen, outdoor, lighting and more and get free shipping on everything

Rifle Paper Co. Save an extra 30% off sale items with code EXTRA30

Rugs.com Save up to 80% off select rugs

Society6 Take up to 40% off on art, decor and more

Wayfair Save up to 70% off on furnishings, decor, rugs, lighting and more

The Best Presidents’ Day Sales on Clothing, Shoes, Jewelry and Accessories

24S Save up to 60% off select designer items

Academy Sports & Outdoors Ending Feb. 20, save an extra 50% off select sale items for a total of up to 75% off

Adidas Save up to 50% off shoes, clothing, and accessories

Athleta Save up to 70% off select sale items

Backcountry Save up to 60% off select outdoor apparel, accessories, gear and more

Bergdorf Goodman Take up to 70% off designers including The Row, Khaite, Givenchy and more during the Designer Sale, plus save an extra 20% off through Feb. 14

Bloomingdale’s Ending Feb. 14, cardmembers save up to 25% off and all other shoppers get 20% off; save up to 70% off Moncler, Calvin Klein, Tumi, Alice + Olivia, Aqua, Jonathan Simkhai and more designers

Coach Outlet Save up to 70% off select clearance bags, shoes and accessories

Columbia Save up to 40% off jackets and boots and up to 50% off select gear

Eberjey Ending Feb. 20, save up to 50% off on sale styles with code SALEONSALE

Everlane Save up to 60% off select items

Frank & Oak Save up to 70% off select clothing and accessories

FWRD Save on select designer labels

Gap Take an extra 50% off sale items with code MORE and an extra 10% off full-priced styles with code ADDON

Girlfriend Take up to 50% off select sale styles

GlassesUSA Through Feb. 20, enjoy limited-time deals including 30% off basic prescription sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Persol, Oakley and more (use code ICON30); 50% off select prescription eyewear (starting Feb. 20, use code BIG50); 25% off select contact lenses (use code CONTACTS25) and more

Lensabl Ending Feb. 28, save up to 25% off sitewide

LensDirect Ending Feb. 14, save 15% off all orders and get free shipping on $49 and up

Levi’s Ending Feb. 15, get 2 bottoms for $99 or 2 kids jeans for $60, 2 select tops for 30% off or 20% off your first order

Lucky Brand Save up to 75% off on sale items and buy one, get another for 50% off on denim and tees

Macy’s Through Feb. 14, save up to 50% off Valentine’s Day gifts and up to 65% off bed, bath, kitchen, dining, luggage, furniture, mattresses and more during the Big Home Sale

Madewell Save on select clothing and accessories

Matches Fashion Save up to 70% off select items

M.M.LaFleur Feb. 15 to 21, save up to 80% off select styles

Moda Operandi Save up to 75% off select designer items

MyTheresa Through Feb. 15, take an extra 30% off designer sale items

Neiman Marcus Ending Feb. 14, save 25% off select home decor; for a limited time, save up to 75% off sale items

Net-A-Porter For a limited time, save up to 80% off select designer items

Nike Save up to 40% off sale items

Nordstrom For a limited time, save up to 50% off during the Winter Sale

Pact From Feb. 17 to 20, save up to 50% off sitewide, including on organic cotton clothing, bedding, bath and accessories

Pepper Endin Feb. 20, save up to 20% off sitewide

REI Save up to 50% off Patagonia, Columbia, Cotopaxi and more

Revolve Save up to 70% off select items

Saks Fifth Avenue For a limited time, save up to 70% off designer clearance items

Shopbop Enjoy up to 60% off designer brands

Warp + Weft Feb. 15 to 20, save up to 50% off select denim with code SPRING25

Bric’s Save up to 50% off select items

Calpak Ending Feb. 20, save up to 30% off select items

Monos Ending Feb. 14, take up to 25% off sitewide with code LVOE2023

Samsonite Through Feb. 14, save 25% off select best-sellers

Zero Halliburton Save on select luggage from the Edge Lightweight, Geo Aluminum and Journal collections

The Best Presidents’ Day Beauty Sales

Bluemercury Save up to 20% off purchases of $200 and up with code TWENTYOFF

Dermstore Save up to 30% off select skincare, makeup, haircare, beauty tools and more

Innisfree Feb. 19-29, save 50% off all moisturizers and get a free gift with orders of over $65

Sephora Save up to 50% off select beauty from Sephora Collection, Too Faced, Kaja, Caliray and more

SkinStore Save up to 30% off and get 2 free gifts with orders of $150 and up with code CELEBRATE during the beauty retailer’s Anniversary Sale

Ulta Save up to 50% off on Shark Beauty, Olaplex, T3, MAC Cosmetics, Smashbox, Perricone MD, CeraVe and more beauty brands

The Best Presidents’ Day Tech and Smart Home Sales

Asus For a limited time, save $301 off the M415 laptop or select Vivobook S laptops

Best Buy Through Feb. 19, save up to 40% off major appliances, get smart TVs for as low as $64.99, shop Apple iPads for as low as $249.99 and more deals

HP Save up to 65% off select laptops, printers, desktops, gaming monitors, computer accessories and more

Microsoft Ending Feb. 18, save up to $508 off the Surface Laptop 5, up to $620 off the Surface Pro 9, $50 off the Xbox Series X and more deals

Samsung For a limited time, save up to $1,600 off select kitchen appliances and up to $500 off The Frame smart TV; through Feb. 18, save $400 off the Galaxy Book 3 Pro; through Feb. 19, save $70 off the Tab S9 FE tablet series; through March 3, save $50-$80 off the Galaxy Watch6; through March 17, save $550-$750 select S24 and Z Flip5 smartphone models with eligible trade-in

Best Presidents Day Sales 2023: Amazon, Net-A-Porter, Purple

Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED Smart TV

$1,199.99 $1,499.99 20% off

Buy Now at Samsung

