Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop: Apple AirPods, Smart TVs, Portable Speakers and More

Black Friday is still the best days in the year to get new tech, whether you’re looking for a new 4K TV, computer monitor, laptop or headphones.

Unlike the past, Black Friday’s deals weren’t relegated to brick-and-mortar stores but the best online savings can still be expected to go live today. From Walmart to Best Buy to Amazon, here are the best tech deals to shop this year.

Apple AirPods Pro (24% Off)

The newest Apple AirPods with USB-C charging are worth the buy even when not on sale, considering the five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all external audio with a simple touch of the bud. The Apple AirPods 2 are also down to just $190, or $59 off, today.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (18% Off)

Sony WH-1000XM5 on sale

The best-selling Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, currently $72 off, are known for its impressive ANC (active noise cancellation), which uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises. While drowning out distracting noises like keyboard typing or office chatter, they also deliver crystal clear audio. They boast a powerful low-frequency response and an impressive lack of distortion at high volumes. Plus, in addition to helping with ANC, the microphones can also be used to record voice memos or talk to Siri on connected devices.

Motorola razr+ ($300 Off)

The new Motorola razr+ is the phone company’s newest folding smartphone that has the powerful and speed of a modern Android phone (with 6.9-inch pOLED unfolded display) blended with the sleek and compact design of flip phones from the early 2000s. In fact, even its external display is crisp, clear and pristine. It’s on sale for $699.99, or $300 off, at motorola.com or Amazon.

Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum ($150 Off)

roborock S8 Robot Vacuum

Why spend your day vacuuming when this robot vacuum can do it for you? On sale for $599.99 (was $749.99) at Amazon, Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum is a powerful floorcare cleaner that can quickly suck up dust, dirt, crumbs, pet hair and other icky things from your hardwood floors, carpet, rugs and even tile. In fact, this robot cleaner doubles as a robot mops.

Asus ROG Ally ($80 Off)

Asus ROG Ally

On sale for $80 off at Best Buy, the Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC that’s surprisingly lightweight with a premium feel in the hand. It’s a beast with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, 7-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of memory paired with up to 1TB of on-board storage (expandable with microSD card), four action buttons, two analog sticks, four trigger buttons, two back buttons and more.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 (21% Off)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7

Compatible with just about any PC, Mac, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is an overall great and affordable gaming headset — thanks to its excellent audio quality, microphone clarity, Bluetooth connectivity and low price point. It even has up to 38 hours of battery life, while its microphone is completely retractable, so you can just it as a pair of wireless headphones too. For compatibility with an Xbox, go with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7x.

JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker (32% Off)

JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 is one of the best portable speakers on the market. Their normal retail price is already a bang for your buck but this Black Friday deal slashes the price tag by 32% off. It’s packed with powerful, room-filling audio that you can wirelessly play from your smartphone or tablet. Better yet, it delivers up to 12 hours of non-stop play and features a waterproof design.

Sharp Roku TV 65-Inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV ($500 Off)

Sharp Roku TV 65-Inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV

Sharp’s latest 4K TV has a masive 65-inch Aquos OLED display that’s completely immersive, crisp, clear and overall sharp, while it comes with Roku inside for video streaming Netflix, Hulu, Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and much more. The 4K TV also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support built-in. For Black Friday, it’s on sale for $1,999.99, or 20% off its list price — a $500 savings.

Apple Magic Keyboard ($40 Off)

Apple Magic Keyboard on sale

The Apple Magic Keyboard is really all you need to transform your iPad or tablet into a fully functional laptop, with a top-notch typing experience, a full-sized trackpad and backlit keys. It magnetically connects to the tablet after which you can smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle.

MacBook Air ($250 Off)

Apple’s thinnest and lightest MacBook Air gets supercharged with the M1 chip in this new iteration, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice functionality and speed for a sleek design. It features a blazing fast 8-core CPU so you can tackle intensive video and graphic-based projects, while a 16-core neural engine allows for accelerated machine learning tasks. Plus, it has the longest battery life ever at 18 hours with no charge.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus ($120 Off)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Discounted down to $379, or nearly 25% off its list price, at Best Buy, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus has a sharp 2K 14-inch LED touchscreen display that makes everything look great — from working from home to catching up with your favorite TV shows and gathering together for a family Zoom. It’s speedy and powerful too, thanks to the Intel 13th Generation Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. This laptop even has a 360-degree hinge, allowing it to rotate and transform into a tablet with Android apps support.

Status Between 3ANC Noise-Cancelling Earbuds (43% Off)

Status Between 3ANC Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

On sale for $139 (was $244), the Status Between 3ANC Noise-Cancelling Earbuds are a luxurious pair of true wireless earbuds that are perfect for listening to music and podcasts, while these buds are expertly calibrated for the very best listening experience when paired to a mobile device. They even have a long battery of life of up to 24 hours per charge with their including charging case.

Skullcandy Push Active In-Ear Wireless Earbuds (50% Off)

Skullcandy Push Active In-Ear Wireless Earbuds

The Skullcandy Push Active In-Ear Wireless Earbuds — which are on sale for $39.99, or half off, at Amazon — have premium audio with their dual noise-reducing microphone design that removes just about all background and ambient noise, so you can really focus in on your favorite music and podcasts. Meanwhile, these wireless earbuds have a comfortable and secure hook design, so they don’t fall out of your ears when you’re out-and-about.

Echo Dot (54% Off)

At $22.99 (was $49.99), Amazon best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker is more than half off for Black Friday. A sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even help you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms. Check out our roundup for more Black Friday deals on Amazon devices.

Anker 3-in-1 Charging Station (35% Off)

Anker Foldable 3-in-1

Charge all your devices in one place with this handy Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, which comes with two wireless charging surfaces and a USB-C port. It’s great because it’s compatible with a wide range of devices, from Apple Watches and AirPods to iPhones and other Qi-enabled phones.

LG 3.1 Channel 420W Soundbar System ($100 Off)

LG 3.1-Channel 420W Soundbar System

Take your home movie theater to the next level with this high-tech LG 3.1 Channel 420W Soundbar System, which has booming audio. The lightweight 420W speaker kit is made with a carbon diaphragm that reduces distortion for clean, crisp audio while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings for optimal quality. Plus, it comes with a wireless subwoofer for intense and deep bass.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar (17% Off)

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

Streaming is given a serious upgrade with Amazon’s new Fire TV Soundbar, which pairs high-quality picture and sound for a premium viewing experience. The compact device features brilliant 4K Ultra HD alongside crisp audio and, like all Fire TV devices, offers access to thousands of movies and TV shows, with easy-to-use voice controls and bluetooth compatibility.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (33% Off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Binging TV and movies is made seamless with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which uses Alexa voice control to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, you can control power and volume on your TV and sound bar from one stick so you don’t have to worry about multiple remotes that all serve different functions.

Google Nest Thermostat (31% Off)

google-nest-thermostat

Get Google’s best-selling Nest Thermostat for less than $90 for Black Friday. The smart gadget allows you to save energy and stay comfortable, allowing you to program temperatures to match your own schedule and automatically turns itself down when you leave. A handy remote control gives you the option to control the temperature wherever you are, and you can even use the Savings Finder app to track your own consumption and find ways to be more energy efficient. Check out our more eco-friendly items to shop this holiday season in our roundup here.

DJI FPV Combo Drone ($100 Off)

DJI FPV Combo Drone

At $899 (was $999) at Amazon, this all-encompassing DJI FPV Combo Drone bundle gives the thrill of immersive flight, packed with valuable gadgets that are worth well more than its current sub-$900 price tag. It comes with Goggles V2 and super-wide 150-degree FOV for a sleek and aerodynamic aircraft, also packed with HD video transmission up to 120 pfs. With a choice between S, N or M modes you can control the device at any level you feel comfortable with, all featuring safety features such as obstacle sensing so you can fly worry-free.

AWOL Vision 4K Triple Laser Projector (32% Off)

AWOL Vision LTV-2500 4K Short Throw Triple Laser Projector

The AWOL Vision LTV-2500 4K Triple Laser Projector — which is on sale for $2039, or $960 off, at Amazon — is a short-throw projector, which means you don’t have to place it far away from a wall for it to project a large image. In fact, you can place it only a few inches from a wall and get up to 150 inches of video playback. It even comes with an Amazon Fire TV 4K Max (a $59.99 value) to get you up and streaming in no time.

BenQ 4K LED Smart Home Theater Projector ($200 Off)

BenQ 4K LED Smart Home Theater Projector HT4550i

The BenQ HT4550i 4K LED Smart Home Theater Projector offers a sharp and rich 4K picture quality for vivid, bright and accurate color reproduction, as well as deep and dark black levels. It’s bright enough to use during the day, but it really shines at night. It can project digital images and video up to 120 inches on a wall or projection screen—that’s up to a whopping 10 feet high.

