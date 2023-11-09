The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart on Dyson, Apple, Lego and More
Early bird holiday shoppers, rejoice: Walmart’s Black Friday deals have arrived online.
The discount retailer’s first holiday shopping event is happening now at walmart.com through Friday, which is also when the discounts will be available in stores starting at 6 a.m. local time. (The in-store deals end on Sunday.) In short, you’ll want to shop the best deals now before inventory sells out — and the can’t-miss markdowns include up to 40 percent off loungewear and winter essentials, up to than 50 percent off season’s top toys (think Barbie, Lego and more), Dyson hair tools and vacuums, Apple products (including the latest AirPods Pro) and other tech gifts, Levi’s denim and apparel for the entire family, pre-owned designer fashion from Louis Vuitton and Valentino (yes, you read that right), and more.
The mass retailer’s second Black Friday event takes place from Nov. 22 starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access starts at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET) and ends Nov. 24, and deals will be announced at a later date. Through the end of today, Walmart+ membership (reg. $99) is 50 percent off for new members and includes perks such as free delivery, early access to deals and more for only $49 per year.
Our shopping editors and resident product testers have filtered through hundreds of products to find the best early Black Friday deals to shop online at Walmart now through Friday.
See all of our top picks below as well as a rundown on the differences between Walmart+ and Amazon Prime (for those deciding on which service is better), and stay tuned on all of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal coverage here.
The Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart
TOP TECH PICK
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
BUY NOW:
Samsung 65-in. Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV
BUY NOW:
2021 Apple iPad 10.2-in. with Wi-Fi, 64GB
AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter
BUY NOW:
Roku Ultra LT 4K HD Streaming Device
The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Beauty at Walmart
TOP PICK
Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
BUY NOW:
Grande Cosmetics Brow Enhancing Serum
BUY NOW:
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
BUY NOW:
OPI 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection
BUY NOW:
Refurbished Dyson Corrale Straightener
BUY NOW:
L'ANGE HAIR Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush
AirExpect Makeup Mirror
BUY NOW:
The Best Early Black Friday Clothing & Fashion Deals at Walmart
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Men’s Athletic Fit Jeans
BUY NOW:
Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog, Sizes 4-6
BUY NOW:
Reebok Baby Fleece Pram Suit, 0-12M
BUY NOW:
Pompeii3 Women's 1 1/10ct Cushion Halo Diamond Engagement Ring Set
BUY NOW:
Pre-Owned Authenticated Louis Vuitton Monogram Giant Shearling Tote Bag
BUY NOW:
The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Home Goods at Walmart
TOP PICK
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
BUY NOW:
TOP PICK
The Pioneer Woman 20-Pc. Bake & Prep Set
BUY NOW:
StorageBud 20 inch Hardside Carry-On Expandable Luggage
BUY NOW:
HUMSURE 35 Pint Dehumidifier for 3,000 Sq. Ft. Rooms
BUY NOW:
Beautiful 6 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
BUY NOW:
Tineco iFLOOR 3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer
BUY NOW:
Ninja Professional XL Blender
BUY NOW:
MaxKare Portable Basketball Hoop
The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Toys at Walmart
Bluey, 5-Pack of Jigsaw Puzzles in Storage Box
BUY NOW:
Contixo 7-in. Android Kids Tablet, 32GB
BUY NOW:
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu
BUY NOW:
Melissa & Doug Wooden 100-Pc. Building Blocks Set
BUY NOW:
New Bright Forza Jeep Wrangler Battery Radio Control Teal Truck
BUY NOW:
Barbie Malibu Doll
BUY NOW:
Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+: Which Membership Is Better?
Deciding between Walmart+ or Amazon Prime membership? Determining which one is better depends on whether you prefer speedy shipping or curbside store pickup, among other factors. Keep reading below for the differences between the two services, including pricing, shipping and perks.
Regularly $99 per year, Walmart+ membership is currently on sale for only $49 through the end of today; alternatively, you can try a 30-day free trial. Though all Walmart shoppers can take advantage of convenient curbside or in-store pickup for online orders, only W+ members get free shipping with no order minimums, free store delivery on groceries and other eligible products, contact-free checkout and early access to exclusive promotions and deals. W+ memberships also come with Paramount+’s Essential plan (a value of $5.99 per month), which lets you stream Yellowstone and its prequel spinoff series, the Frasier reboot, films such as 80 For Brady and Top Gun: Maverick, kid-friendly content including Paw Patrol and much more.
Amazon Prime is $15.99 per month or $139 annually, and includes free same-, one- and two-day shipping on millions of products; access to highly-anticipated deal events such as Prime Day; unlimited photo storage; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh grocery stores; and more. Prime membership also includes streaming access to Prime Video, home to Amazon original shows and movies such Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Upload; The Boys and its spinoff, Gen V; Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves; The Wheel of Time; Red, White & Royal Blue; The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Rings of Power; and other titles.
