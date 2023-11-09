The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart on Dyson, Apple, Lego and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Early bird holiday shoppers, rejoice: Walmart’s Black Friday deals have arrived online.

The discount retailer’s first holiday shopping event is happening now at walmart.com through Friday, which is also when the discounts will be available in stores starting at 6 a.m. local time. (The in-store deals end on Sunday.) In short, you’ll want to shop the best deals now before inventory sells out — and the can’t-miss markdowns include up to 40 percent off loungewear and winter essentials, up to than 50 percent off season’s top toys (think Barbie, Lego and more), Dyson hair tools and vacuums, Apple products (including the latest AirPods Pro) and other tech gifts, Levi’s denim and apparel for the entire family, pre-owned designer fashion from Louis Vuitton and Valentino (yes, you read that right), and more.

The mass retailer’s second Black Friday event takes place from Nov. 22 starting at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (Walmart+ Early Access starts at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET) and ends Nov. 24, and deals will be announced at a later date. Through the end of today, Walmart+ membership (reg. $99) is 50 percent off for new members and includes perks such as free delivery, early access to deals and more for only $49 per year.

Our shopping editors and resident product testers have filtered through hundreds of products to find the best early Black Friday deals to shop online at Walmart now through Friday.

See all of our top picks below as well as a rundown on the differences between Walmart+ and Amazon Prime (for those deciding on which service is better), and stay tuned on all of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal coverage here.

The Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Samsung 65-in. Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

2021 Apple iPad 10.2-Inch Tablet

2021 Apple iPad 10.2-in. with Wi-Fi, 64GB

AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter

Roku Ultra LT 4K HD Streaming Device

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Beauty at Walmart

Refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Grande Cosmetics Brow Enhancing Serum

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

OPI 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Refurbished Dyson Corrale Straightener

L'ANGE HAIR Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush

AirExpect Makeup Mirror

The Best Early Black Friday Clothing & Fashion Deals at Walmart

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Men’s Athletic Fit Jeans

Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog, Sizes 4-6

Reebok Baby Fleece Pram Suit, 0-12M

Pompeii3 Women's 1 1/10ct Cushion Halo Diamond Engagement Ring Set

Pre-Owned Authenticated Louis Vuitton Monogram Giant Shearling Tote Bag

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Home Goods at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Pioneer Woman 20-Pc. Bake & Prep Set

StorageBud 20 inch Hardside Carry-On Expandable Luggage

HUMSURE 35 Pint Dehumidifier for 3,000 Sq. Ft. Rooms

Beautiful 6 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Tineco iFLOOR 3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer

Ninja Professional XL Blender

MaxKare Portable Basketball Hoop

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Toys at Walmart

Bluey, 5-Pack of Jigsaw Puzzles in Storage Box

Contixo 7-in. Android Kids Tablet, 32GB

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu

Melissa & Doug Wooden 100-Pc. Building Blocks Set

New Bright Forza Jeep Wrangler Battery Radio Control Teal Truck

Barbie Malibu Doll

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+: Which Membership Is Better?

Deciding between Walmart+ or Amazon Prime membership? Determining which one is better depends on whether you prefer speedy shipping or curbside store pickup, among other factors. Keep reading below for the differences between the two services, including pricing, shipping and perks.

Regularly $99 per year, Walmart+ membership is currently on sale for only $49 through the end of today; alternatively, you can try a 30-day free trial. Though all Walmart shoppers can take advantage of convenient curbside or in-store pickup for online orders, only W+ members get free shipping with no order minimums, free store delivery on groceries and other eligible products, contact-free checkout and early access to exclusive promotions and deals. W+ memberships also come with Paramount+’s Essential plan (a value of $5.99 per month), which lets you stream Yellowstone and its prequel spinoff series, the Frasier reboot, films such as 80 For Brady and Top Gun: Maverick, kid-friendly content including Paw Patrol and much more.

Amazon Prime is $15.99 per month or $139 annually, and includes free same-, one- and two-day shipping on millions of products; access to highly-anticipated deal events such as Prime Day; unlimited photo storage; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh grocery stores; and more. Prime membership also includes streaming access to Prime Video, home to Amazon original shows and movies such Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Upload; The Boys and its spinoff, Gen V; Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves; The Wheel of Time; Red, White & Royal Blue; The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Rings of Power; and other titles.

