The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Grammys Took Risks On The Red Carpet
Eliza Huber
·4 min read
After spending the last two Sundays watching award show red carpets — first, the Golden Globes, followed by the Critics’ Choice Awards — you’d think we’d be ready for a break from the glitz and glamour of it all. But since we otherwise spend our time in sweatpants at home, having a sartorial escape in the form of red carpet fashion is especially welcome this year. The next stop on the marathon that is award season? The 2021 Grammy Awards. And with music’s biggest night, comes plenty of bold and daring style choices from the industry’s hottest talent. (We’re looking at you, Harry Styles.)
Airing on Sunday night, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are a long time coming — they were originally supposed to take place in January before being postponed to March due to the pandemic — which means that the A-listers in attendance have had plenty of time to plan out their red carpet looks. If we are to judge by past awards, standouts of the night will include Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish, all of whom have a reputation for going the extra mile style-wise. (We’ll never forget when Cardi B came dressed in a vintage Mugler oyster shell in 2019.) This year should be no different, whether or not their over-the-top looks only live on Instagram.
So order your takeout and put on your most elegant pajamas, because we’re in for a night of Grammys fashion like nothing we’ve ever seen — literally. Ahead, the best-dressed celebrities.
Harry Styles won his first Grammy on Sunday night, taking home the award for best solo pop performance for his hit song "Watermelon Sugar." He also managed to cross off another item on award-show bingo: getting bleeped during his acceptance speech.
Beyoncé wasn’t performing at Sunday night’s Grammys, but she did take the stage — to accept the best rap song prize with Megan Thee Stallion for their collaboration “Savage.” It was the second big moment in the ceremony for Megan, who had just finished performing her hit “WAP” with Cardi B in one of the […]
Megan Thee Stallion just won her first Grammy and made history along the way! Ahead of the official show, the 26-year-old rapper took home the award for best rap performance for her hit "Savage" with Beyoncé during Sunday's premiere ceremony.
Doja Cat went for neon feathers and a moto-inspired look zipped allll the way down and Cynthia Erivo stunned in a sparkling silver gown with gold accents by Louis Vuitton at the Grammys as music's big night Sunday offered a luxe fashion moment for the stars. Dressed in Roberto Cavalli, Doja's revealing look included cat-claw zips on each arm and a feathered skirt. Erivo's gown included a low cutout at the front with a gold bib effect at the top and a gold belt, while DaBaby brightened up a drastically pared-down red carpet in a bright mustard and green floral suit from Dolce & Gabbana.
