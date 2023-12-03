'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Dec. 8-10 at mall

MONROE — Monroe Community Players will stage “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” again this holiday season.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Players’ space at the Mall of Monroe, 2121 N. Monroe St. Doors open a half-hour before each show. Attendees should use the mall entrance by Planet Fitness.

Tickets are $15 each and are available at monroecommunityplayers.org or by calling 734-241-7900.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is based on the 1971 young adult novel by Barbara Robinson.

Mary A. Barnas as Mother Bradley asks for help with the Herdman children during rehearsal for Monroe Community Players' "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." The show is Dec. 8-10.

The play tells the story of six children from the Herdman family. They go to church for the first time after being told that the church offers snacks. Despite protests from other church members, they are given roles in the Sunday school’s Christmas play. The couple staging the play must deal with the mayhem and the fun caused by the kids.

Concessions will be sold.

Jim Abb plays the father. Mary A. Barnas is the mother.

The Herdman children disrupts pageant rehearsal in this scene from Monroe Community Players' "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."

Others in the cast include: Jovi Hunley, Spencer Nemeth, Mal Perkey, Maci Nemeth, J.T. Seymour, Ari Hunley, Hope Hudson, Aubrey Nutt, Roxana Dobbs, Amanda Kushel, Lexi Nemeth, Suzanne Yorkey, Andrea Smock, Rex Gilbert, Pam Gilbert, Robert Fultz, Jeffery Yorkey, Sylvia Brockman, Joshua Miller, Noah Smock, Kendall Williams, Jordan Nemeth and Kylie Nemeth.

The show honors longtime Players’ member Lu White.

“This show is her favorite,” director Val Jonas said. “She loves the energy our young actors bring to the stage.” Brian Burchette-Ross is the assistant director and stage manager. Nancy E. Williams is the producer.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Others on the crew and serving as assistants are: Richard Anderson, Rex Gilbert, Robert Fultz, Mark Manor, Eric Trombley, Holly Sisung, Jim Abb, Mackensie Swanson, Kris Coker, Robyn Miller, Angel Williams, Laura Loveland, Dawson Loveland, Dale Loveland, Harper Loveland, Armani Laidler, Ron Roberts, Pam Gilbert, Mark Thornton, Kathleen McBee and Amanda Kushel.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Dec. 8-10 at mall