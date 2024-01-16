Best of CES 2024: From 4K Projectors to Neural Headphones, Here Is the Best Tech to Look Forward to This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, the best and brightest companies in tech come to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show — otherwise known as CES — to announce and showcase new entertainment, audio & video, wellness, household and transportation products for the year ahead.

Over five days at the Las Vegas Convention Center and surrounding hotels and casinos, we visited booths, press conferences, presentations and participated in countless tech demos to find the best of the best of CES. These brands and products were chosen based on usefulness, function, innovation and overall cool factor.

We narrowed down the winners in a number of categories from laptops to robot vacuums and smart home devices to 4K TVs. We even found a car infotainment system that’s worth your attention.

Keep reading to find our picks for the best of CES 2024:

BEST LAPTOP

Asus Zenbook Duo 2024

Coming soon: Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8406)

The Asus Zenbook Duo (UX8406) expands on the computer company’s dual-screen laptop design with two 14-inch OLED touchscreen displays each with up to 3K resolutions.



It comes with a detachable Bluetooth-enabled magnetic keyboard, while it’s powered with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of on-board storage. Think of it as a dual screen tablet that runs Windows 11 and a full-sized keyboard.



Asus has yet to announce pricing and availability, but it’s expected to start around $1,400 with release sometime early 2024.

BEST 4K TV

LG Signature T OLED 77-inch Transparent TV

Coming Soon: LG OLED 77-inch Transparent TV

The LG OLED 77-inch Transparent TV has to be seen to be believed. It’s actually see through and a marvel to view. Darker colors and black level contrast can appear to be transparent like a window, while the brighter colors on the screen can display artwork that looks like it’s almost floating, like an aquariums or fireplace. In addition, the contrast filter can be turned up for a more normal viewing experience.



The Signature T TV is nearly all-wireless too. Although you do have to plug it into a wall, its components are run through LG’s Zero Connect Box, which feeds inputs to the TV wirelessly and encases all of the cables and wires for a clean presentation.



LG did not provide pricing for the LG OLED 77-inch Transparent TV, while it’s expected to be available for retail at the end of 2024.

BEST SOUNDBAR

LG Soundbar S95TR

Coming soon: LG Soundbar S95TR

An impressive TV needs to be paired with an impressive soundbar. The LG Soundbar S95TR is a 9.1.5-channel sound system that comes with 65-inch soundbar with three up-firing speakers, rear speakers and a subwoofer for your TV, while the system is Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and DTS:X compatible for immersive and detailed audio. It also connects wirelessly to just about any LG 4K TVs via WOWcast.

BEST SMARTPHONE ACCESSORIES

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit

Coming Soon: Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro

If you’re alone, but needed a portable solution to dynamic Zoom video calls or just making a TikTok video, the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit is a very cool and useful way to make self-tracking videos with your Apple iPhone.



It’s MagSafe and NFC (Near Field Communication), so all you have to do is attach your iPhone and Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro will track and follow your body and face. During our time with the product, it appeared to move smoothly and effortlessly with 360-degree rotation and 90-degree tilt. wMeanwhile, it has up to five hours of use per charge and works in-app with TikTok, Zoom, Instagram and more.



Belkin has it priced at $179.99, while the tech company has yet to announce availability.

BEST HEADPHONES

Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro Headphones

Pre-order: Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro Headphones

Master & Dynamic partnered with a neuroscience company called Neurable to deliver a pair of wireless headphones that can your track work sessions and measure your stress levels through your brain waves through a mobile app. They can even recommend when you should take a break when you’re deep into your work.



Aside from their focus capabilities, Master & Dynamic MW75-Neuro Headphones offer premium audio quality with active noise cancellation and up to 32 hours of battery life per charge. The headphones are available for pre-order for $649 with delivery in early 2024.

BEST EARBUDS

JBL Live 3 Earbuds

Coming Soon: JBL Live 3 Earbuds

Not only do the JBL Live 3 Earbuds feature world-class audio that crisp, clear and rich with active noise-cancellation, they offer something that most premium wireless earbuds do not — a charging case with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen display. Although it might seem gimmicky, the case actually provides notifications and music controls. It can even take phone calls when paired with a smartphone.



However, if you’re an iPhone user, you won’t get the same features and quality as high-end Android users who have a Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 and others.



JBL has these earbuds priced at $199.95 with an expected release during summer 2024.

BEST SPEAKERS

Panasonic Shelf Speaker System (SC-PM270)

coming soon: Panasonic Shelf Speaker System (SC-PM270)

If you live in a small and cozy home, then the Panasonic Shelf Speaker System (SC-PM270) will work wonders on delivering high-end sound quality inside of a sleek and stylish design — thanks to 10cm full-range audio drivers, an internal amp and dual speakers that offer 20 watts of stereo power. It’s Bluetooth-enabled for smartphones and laptops, while it even has a radio and CD player for old school music appeal.

BEST WEARABLE

Garmin Epix Pro

Buy: Garmin Epix Pro

The Garmin Epix Pro is the tech company’s second generation of its fitness and adventure smartwatch line. It has an AMOLED touchscreen display that comes in three case sizes (42mm, 47mm and 51mm), while the watch comes with an LED flashlight, a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, step and calorie counter and a built-in GPS with up to a whopping 16 days of battery life per charge.



In our brief testing period, the Garmin Epix Pro appeared to be durable and solid since it’s made with premium materials, such as stainless steel, a fiber-reinforced polymer, a steel rear cover and Corning Gorilla Glass. It’s design to standup to even the harshest of elements, whether you’re hiking, trial running or mountain climbing.



The Garmin Epix Pro is available now and starts at $799.99.

BEST GAMING HANDHELD

MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console

Coming Soon: MSI Claw A1M Handheld Gaming Console

With the popularity of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Alley, PC gaming handhelds have been all of the rage with more and more companies getting into the mix. Enter the MSI Claw A1M, a PC handheld that runs Windows 11 Home with MSI’s gaming skin layered on top. It’s powered with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155Hz for buttery smoothness when playing PC games on its 7-inch Full HD 120Hz display. The name of the game is cooling, however, with MSI’s “Cooler Boost HyperFlow” technology and design to keep the handheld running smoothly without overheating on-the-go.



We had a chance to try out the product and found it to be surprisingly lightweight and polished, while its action buttons and triggers seemed to be clicky and premium. It felt good in the hand and natural to play games.



MSI is expected to begin selling the MSI Claw A1M sometime in early 2024 with pricing starting at $699.

BEST GAMING ACCESSORIES

HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller

Coming Soon: HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller

Speaking of gaming on-the-go, the HyperX Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller is a cute travel-size Xbox controller that’s lightweight and pocketable. But don’t let its size fool you, it manages to pack in all of the action buttons, triggers, analog sticks and D-pad you’d find on a full-sized Xbox controllers, but just compact. It’s compatible with Xbox Series X/S consoles, PC, Steam Deck, and Android devices, while the controller even has a mobile mode switch for Android use and a 3.5mm headphone jack for a wired headsets.



Based on our testing, the mini-controller felt exactly like an Xbox controller with a surprising amount of heft typically not felt with smaller controllers. The action buttons, triggers and analog sticks felt clicky with a deep travel and smoothness. It didn’t feel cheap or flimsy, while it’s definitely the type of controller you’d throw in your backpack to play games at a friend’s house, or at the office.



HyperX, which is owned by HP, is expecting availability in spring 2024 with a price tag of $39.99.

BEST MIXED REALITY

Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses

Buy: Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses

With the anticipated release of the Apple Vision Pro, mixed reality (augmented and virtual reality) headsets are positioned to be big in 2024. However, the Xreal is offering a wallet-friendly alternative to Apple’s $3,499-headset. At $699, the Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses is made with dual Sony micro OLED displays with a resolution of 1080p per eye and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.



It features 6 DoF (six degrees of freedom) Tracking, as well as hand and head tracking, so AR images and objects will stay in place and interactable, even if you’re wandering around a room. And since the glasses are lightweight, compared to the bulky Apple Vision Pro, you’re not confined to one place to experience mixed reality. You can actually move in a space. Meanwhile, it needs a powerful and modern smartphone, like the Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8 Pro or Apple iPhone 15, to work.



The Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses is available for pre-order with delivery at the end of March.

BEST GAMING MONITOR

Acer Predator Z57

Coming Soon: Acer Predator Z57

The new Acer Predator Z57 gaming monitor is great for an immersive gaming experience, thanks to its gigantic curved 57-inch mini-LED display with local dimming for deeper and darker black levels. It has a 1000R curvature, 7680 x 2160 4K resolution with up to 120Hz for smooth motion and action when gaming, while it has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The monitor has dual 10-watt speakers for audio, as well as AMD’s FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing or distortion. It’s ideal for PC consoles, Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.



Acer will have it ready for retail sometime during the first half of 2024 with pricing starting at $2,499.99.

BEST ROBOT VACUUM

RoboRock S8 MaxV Ultra

Coming Soon: RoboRock S8 MaxV Ultra

The new Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum is a hybrid cleaner that vacuums up dirt, dust and grime from carpets, rugs, and hardwood floors with powerful 10,000Pa of suction pressure, while it also mops tiles in kitchens and bathrooms with dual sonic vibration scrubbers.



The smart home robovac has a versatile charging dock that’s self-emptying with up to a seven-week capacity of debris storage, self-filling water tank for mopping, and self-cleaning reservoir for maintenance on itself. The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum is perfect for larger rooms and homes.



Roborock has it priced starting at $1,800 with an expected release date sometime in spring 2024.

BEST 4K PROJECTOR

Xgimi Horizon Max Projector

Coming soon: XGIMI Horizon Max Projector

The Xgimi Horizon Max is an IMAX Enhanced-certified projector, which means it fits the criteria for the resolution, color, contrast, brightness and DTS:X audio from IMAX at home. This type of certification is usually for 4K TVs, but Xgimi has the first long-throw projector that’s IMAX Enhanced. In addition, some movies on Disney+ are IMAX Enhanced-certified — like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Iron Man” and others — so this seems like the perfect pairing.



Meanwhile, Xgimi Horizon Max — which uses a Dual Light 2.0 laser system to project images up to 180 inches, or 15 feet high — has a motorized 360-degree gimbal system that can scan your living room or bedroom (or wherever you decide to place this projector) to adjust and configure it for the best picture quality. It has a “favorite” mode, so you can have different settings for different walls in your home. So you can use one wall to watch movies and a different wall to play video games.



The Xgimi Horizon Max is expected to be release by the end of 2024 with an estimated price tag of $3,000.

BEST GAMING LAPTOP

Razer Blade 16

BUY: Razer Blade 16

Powered with the 14th Gen (Raptor Lake) Core i9-14900HX processor and GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, the new Razer Blade 16 is a powerhouse that will make short work out of just about any Triple-A PC game.



It has a 16-inch OLED display with a 2560 x 1600 QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz for silky smooth motion and seamless action. The PC is touted as a gaming machine, as well as a creative studio since it has so much raw power at 175 watts.



Razer Blade 16 will be available for pre-order at the end of Jan. with a release date sometime in Feb. It starts at $2,999.99.

BEST HOME AUDIO

Samsung Music Frame

Coming Soon: Samsung Music Frame

With the success of the Samsung Frame 4K TVs, the South Korean-tech company is expanding its “Frame” line to home audio with the Samsung Music Frame — which is designed to seamlessly blend in with your home decor with framed art or photography.



It’s a wireless speaker that’s built with a woofer inside for deep and rich sound, along with Samsung’s audio processing and “Q-Symphony” technology for robust audio. In fact, you can even pair them to a 2024 Samsung Frame 4K TV (coming soon) for a surround sound experience.



Currently, Samsung didn’t provide pricing or availability, but it’s likely that the Samsung Music Frame will come out sometime in 2024.

BEST SMART HOME

Pawport Smart Pet Door

Pre-Order: Pawport Smart Pet Door

If you have a pet, then it’s very likely that you also have a pet door, so your furry companion can freely come in and out of your home. However, a pet door isn’t usually secure, so tech company Pawport solved that problem with a smart pet door that’s designed to slide over your existing door. Now you have access to open and close your door from your smartphone via Apple iPhone or Android mobile app.



It even comes with a Bluetooth tracker collar that helps you keep track of when your pet walks through the door. In fact, when the smart door senses the tracker, it opens the door, so your pet can go outside with ease. Based on our limited time with the Pawport Smart Pet Door, we think pet owners are going to get a lot of use out of it, as well as peace of mind that their homes are safe and secure.



The Pawport Smart Pet Door is available for pre-order with a release date in May 2024. If you sign up for pre-order, you can save up to $150 off the smart home device.

BEST HOME NETWORKING

TP-Link Archer BE900

COMING SOON: TP-LINK ARCHER BE900

For faster speeds and reduced latency, the TP-Link Archer BE900 is a beast. It’s a quad-band Wi-Fi 7 router that works on three frequency bands (2.4Ghz, 5Ghz and 6Ghz) for faster speeds up to 46Gbps.



It can stabilize more devices on one router, so everything on the network runs smoothly with virtually no lag. This is ideal for games, smart home device users, 4K and 8K streaming and people who work from home.



TP-Link has yet to announce pricing and availability for the TP-Link Archer BE900.

BEST E-BIKE

Land Moto District

Buy: Land Moto District

The Land Moto District has a sleek and sexy eMoto that’s designed with style, power and speed in mind. It has a waterproof and backlit LCD display and a range between 40 to 120 miles, while the bike’s battery is completely swappable — which means you can charge one, while another one is in use. The electric motorcycle has a complete weight of up to 230 pounds, depending on which model and which battery size you pick.



The Land Moto District is out now and in two styles: The Street for city use and The Scrambler for off-roading — both models start at $6,995.

BEST AUTO INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV 2024

Buy: Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV 2024

While the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV 2024 is an impressive piece of machinery with elegance and power, it’s new infotainment sound system is a feather in its all-electric cap. Powered by MBUX Sound Drive — which was brought to life in-part by musician and entrepreneur will.i.am — and the luxury vehicle features an “interactive musical experience” that give the driver the ability to “remix” songs based on the car’s movement and acceleration.



After a brief test drive around the streets of Las Vegas, we can say MBUX Sound Drive is something that really has to be experienced to get how seamless and smart the technology really is. The car uses software and sensors to manipulate music in real-time.



So if you’re at a stop light, the musical elements like vocals will turn down softer in the background, and when you accelerate, it picks back up and opens up as you drive down the street for a new and immersive audio experience. It really did feel like being a conductor of an orchestra, or a DJ at a nightclub, as a way to remix the soundtrack or score of your commute.



The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV 2024 — which starts at $109,300 — is available now from Mercedes-Benz dealers, but MBUX Sound Drive will be ready for primetime this summer 2024 via over-the-air update.

