Best Buy's flash sale is happening right now -- here are 3 deals you shouldn't miss

Best Buy flash sales are pretty common these days, happening every month or two and bringing a wide assortment of discounts — some of which are pretty "meh," others pretty good. And usually there are a few true standouts, which brings us to today.

The current Best Buy flash sale runs through tomorrow, Oct. 12. It's a mish-mash of deals, everything from TVs and laptops to exercise gear and mobile accessories.

Below I've highlighted three deals I consider especially good, though I definitely recommend browsing the full selection.

A 70-inch TV for $550 is awfully tempting, especially considering the Fire TV smarts baked in. (Photo: Best Buy)

Ready to go big for the rest of football season? (Or, you know, for catching up on Ted Lasso?) Here's one of the better TV deals I've seen this year; Insignia is Best Buy's house brand, and this model comes with Amazon's Fire TV baked in.

That means you can stream anything and everything, while also taking advantage of Alexa-powered voice controls for things like adjusting volume and searching for movies. Fire TV also supports a wide variety of games, one nice benefit over Roku TVs.

You also get increasingly common features like 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10 image processing (which promises super-accurate color reproduction) and support for HDMI ARC, meaning you can use the TV's remote to control your sound bar or audio receiver. (That may not seem like a big deal, but trust me when I say you'll be glad to have it. Also: get a sound bar. All TVs benefit from it.)

I haven't tried the F30 myself, but some 300 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.6 stars out of 5 — a pretty solid endorsement.

$550 $750 at Best Buy

Smile! Say Qi-ze! Charge your gear with Insignia's Qi pad 2-pack, a steal at $15. (Photo: Best Buy)

If you own a phone or wireless earbuds that supports wireless charging, you need a charging pad. There are tons to choose from out there, but it's not uncommon to spend $15 on a pad and then discover that it doesn't come with an AC adapter.

So this deal is special in two ways: You get two Qi charging pads instead of one, and both come with AC adapters.

There's not much more to say, except to note that some of the user ratings here appear to be for a different product — a stand instead of a pad. But I'm more than comfortable recommending this; Qi pads are pretty tough to screw up.

$15 $30 at Best Buy

Once you try a cordless vac, you'll never go back. (Photo: Tineco)

If you're still shoving around a heavy old bag-based vacuum, it's time for an upgrade. New-fangled suckers like the A10 are lightweight but powerful, and they have one other big benefit: They can replace your tired old Dustbuster as well. Because this is actually both a floor vac and a hand vac.

All you do is unclip the stick attachment and pop on one of the others (it comes with four altogether, including a crevice tool, and soft brush and so on).

It's cordless, too, charging from its wall-mountable dock and lasting for up to 25 minutes. And when the dustbin gets full, you just hold it over a wastebasket and pop open the bottom lid, easy-peasy.

Needless to say, I'm a huge fan of these things. Definitely a worthwhile housecleaning upgrade if your old vac sucks. Er, doesn't suck. You know what I mean.

$165 $250 at Best Buy

