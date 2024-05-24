What’s the best burger restaurant in Florida? 15 favorites we love to recommend

Following our USA TODAY Network Florida Dining & Entertainment team's story about favorite beach bars, we turned our attention to the Sunshine State's best burgers.

With National Hamburger Day coming up on May 28, it's time to celebrate! As usual, this month our team of food writers from across Florida shared our picks for the top burger joints in the state. Because, really, who doesn't want to sink their teeth into a juicy cheeseburger in paradise?

We've eaten our way from the Panhandle to South Florida to bring you 15 places we love to recommend. From classic diner-style burgers to gourmet creations, there's something for every burger aficionado. So, without further ado, here are our 15 favorite burger spots in Florida, presented in alphabetical order.

3 Keys Brewing

The Island Hopper burger at 3 Keys Brewing in Bradenton photographed March 7, 2024.

2505 E. Manatee Ave., Bradenton; 941-218-0396; 3keysbrewing.com

Located just south of Tampa Bay in Bradenton near the city's popular Riverwalk, 3 Keys offers a fun indoor and covered outdoor setting to enjoy games and live music, as well as freshly brewed beers and exceptional burgers. The hand-crafted, half-pound burgers are made with two quarter-pound patties of locally sourced, free-range beef — and yes, you will taste the difference the instant you take that first perfectly charred bite.

There are eight signature burgers, and while you can't go wrong with any of them, my all-time favorite remains the Island Hopper ($16). It features two perfectly thin, crispy-around-the-edges, juicy patties with American cheese, candied bacon, shredded lettuce, and onion, all on a buttered brioche bun given a nice coat of their house-made Thousand Island dressing. Yes, it's burger nirvana, and you'll want to enhance it with a pint of one of their hand-crafted brews. — Wade Tatangelo, Florida Region Dining and Entertainment Editor

Blue Dot Barbecue, Pensacola

Jimmy Abernathy, Jr. tops Blue Dot burgers with sliced tomato before serving the sandwiches to customers on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Blue Dot has served burgers and ribs in the Belmont and Devilliers district since 1946.

310 N. De Villiers St.; 850-432-0644

When asked where to find the best burger in Pensacola, you will undoubtedly hear Blue Dot as a top contender. Founded in 1946 by Blue and Dot Robinson (hence the restaurant's name) Blue Dot has remained in the family for three generations following the founders' tried and true recipe. The bright blue burger shop is known and adored by locals for its no-frills atmosphere that focuses on creating a timeless burger worth craving. "Mayo, mustard, tomato, onion. Salt and pepper," owner J. Byron Long said. "It's a simple burger, and it's worked for all these years."

Their signature made-to-order hamburger is unpretentious, unassuming, and tucked into a brown paper lunch bag hot off the grill. While many burger joints have come and gone in Pensacola, Blue Dot is an old-school staple that will forever keep the bar set high. The burger is to be ordered unadulterated, without modifications. Only in 2022 did they begin adding cheese as a topping customization. Pensacola just about lost their mind. Stroll through the historic Belmont-De Villiers neighborhood, and pop inside to taste it for yourself. Just don’t forget your cash, as it’s cash only. — Brittany Misencik/ Pensacola News Journal

The Breakers Restaurant, New Smyrna Beach

Blue cheese burger and mushroom burger from The Breakers in New Smyrna Beach.

518 Flagler Ave., New Smyrna Beach; 386-428-2019, breakersnsb.com

Known as one of the longest standing restaurants on New Smyrna’s Flagler Avenue, this popular, candy pink building is never short of packed on any given evening, inviting guests to “grab a seat where you can find one,” inside the avenue's joyous burger joint. The 1990-born eatery’s home-like, wooden interior feels intimate yet still energetic — a well-loved, fresh-off-the-beach staple that prides itself on its famous “hand-formed,” char-grilled-to-order burgers ($12.95 - $15.95), a full bar and oceanfront seats.

The Breakers offers a variety of half-pound, flavor-dripping selections with my top picks being the blue cheese burger — a perfectly tender, pink-centered burger topped with rich blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onion; and the distinctively delicious bacon cheeseburger — decorated with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. — Helena Perray, The Daytona Beach News-Journal

Casey’s Place, Vero Beach

Casey's Place in Vero Beach is popular for its juicy, char-broiled burgers that are quick and inexpensive.

917 Azalea Lane, Vero Beach; 772-231-4790; caseysplace.net

Vero Beach native Casey Steil opened the casual outdoor café in 1981 on the northeast corner of Cardinal Drive and Azalea Lane on the barrier island, just a short walk from the beach. It’s popular for its juicy, char-broiled burgers that are quick and inexpensive. Choose from seven different kinds, including chili cheese and bacon blue cheese, ranging from $6.90 to $8.15.

They’re all 6 ounces of USDA choice Black Angus chuck, cooked to order. Customers can make it a double or triple for $1.50 more per patty. Some regulars drive from as far away as West Palm Beach to grab a bite from the walk-up window and sit on wooden picnic tables beneath market umbrellas. — Laurie K. Blandford, TCPalm/Treasure Coast Newspapers

The Claw Bar at Bellasera Resort, Naples

The Claw Bar's brisket-blend burger.

221 Ninth St. S., Naples; 239-231-3912; theclawbar.com

Want to embrace la dolce vita? Here’s how to do it: Opt for sunbrella seating on the patio adjacent to the hotel pool for Beverly Hills Hilton vibes. As for the brisket-blend burger, it’s topped with pimento cheese, house sauce, bacon, pickles, pickled red onion and butter lettuce between brioche. Bites miraculously fit into your mouth, avoiding an overly messy experience.

My choice comes with a third-party endorsement from a competing restaurant owner in Naples who said the only way it’s better is by ordering a delectable seafood tower to precede it. Ask for an extra napkin if you’re on a date. Fantastic fries too. The burger is $24 at lunch and $28 at dinner. BUT from 3 to 5 p.m., it's a deal during happy hour; you'll spend $15 for the same glamourous experience. — Diana Biederman, Naples Daily News

Hook & Eagle Tavern, Rockledge

Hook & Eagle Tavern at Viera East Golf Course is open to the public, at 2300 Clubhouse Drive. Executive Chef Jamey Thompson offers Southern-inspired dishes with a modern twist. Among the popular burgers is the Don't Go Breaking My Heart, seen here, which is a Blackstone patty with BBQ glazed pork belly and sharp cheddar.

Viera East Golf Club, 2300 Clubhouse Drive, Viera, 321-639-3487, hookandeagle.com

Ask any local and they’ll tell you Hook & Eagle Tavern is a hidden gem in the burger world. Tucked away on a golf course in a residential community, this small, no-frills restaurant offers Southern-inspired fare and a variety of mouthwatering burgers. There’s the “Southern Smoked Corned Beef” burger topped with house smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese and a signature Russian dressing. The “Don’t go Breaking My Heart” burger is topped with BBQ glazed pork belly and sharp cheddar.

Then there’s the “Love” burger, which includes bacon jam, blue cheese, field greens, a Worcestershire reduction drizzle and of course “love sauce.” Thursday nights are officially known as burger nights at the Tavern. That’s when diners can build their own burgers with toppings like sautéed mushrooms, fried onions and even peanut butter. — Michelle Spitzer, FLORIDA TODAY

Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint, Jacksonville

Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint is in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood.

1522 King St., 904-738-7181, lolasburritojoint.com

Lola's is probably not a place to go if you're in a big hurry. "Fast is good but good is not fast" is Lola's motto, and all burgers are cooked to order. They have 50 beers on tap, though, and there's a motorcycle hanging from the ceiling, so it's not like you'll be bored waiting for your order.

The Los is an absolutely gigantic burger made up of two half-pound Angus burgers, yucca fries, cheese sauce and grilled onions, served between a pair of garlic grilled cheese sandwiches. Vegetarians should love Jesy's Bean Patty, smothered in mushrooms and pepper jack cheese. — Tom Szaroleta, Florida Times-Union

Mac’s Drive-Thru, Gainesville

Mac's Drive Thru at 129 NW 10th Ave., in Gainesville.

129 N.W. 10th Ave., Gainesville; 352-378-9842, macs-drive-thru.com

A Gainesville staple since 1987, Mac’s serves up a relatively simple menu with made-to-order burgers and other handhelds, including a hot ham and cheese, chicken and fish. The fast food-style burger, however, is the star. It’s not uncommon to see the line at Mac’s extending out onto the street, disrupting traffic in both directions.

Place your order in one of two lines through their signature orange speakers. The burgers are small, so I suggest a double cheeseburger topped Mac’s Way, which comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. — Alan Festo, Gainesville Sun

McGuire's Irish Pub, Destin

McGuire's Irish Pub is located just to the east of the Marler Bridge in Destin at 33 East Highway 98.

33 E. U.S. 98; 850-650-0000; www.mcguiresirishpub.com

All the portions at McGuire's are big — and the hamburgers are no different. With more than 20 burgers on their menu to choose from, the "Big Daddy Burger" is a favorite of many and has been featured on the Food Network, according to the website. The Big Daddy Burger is thick and juicy and topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and a pile of jalapeno.

One of the reviews on the website stated, "The Big Daddy Burger is the best you can get-tons of jalapenos, cheddar cheese and bacon! This is my go to every time I want a burger. It is always super juicy and cooked to perfection." — Tina Harbuck, Destin Log

Midtown Caboose, Tallahassee

The Mac Daddy burger with fries from Midtown Caboose.

1406 N. Meridian Road; 850-521-1933; midtowncaboose.com

Popular for its unusual combinations, Midtown Caboose's quirky PB&J burger with patties smothered in melted peanut butter and cheddar cheese brings one back to favorite childhood flavors. Midtown Caboose, a railroad-themed restaurant decked out in red, never comes last when Tallahassee diners think about one of their favorite places to go for a sweet or savory burger.

Since opening in 2014, owners and brothers Adam and Matt Wells have added creative madness to their burgers, fulfilling foodies' fantasies with crafted handheld delicacies. Other specialty burgers include the “S’mores Than Words," (yes, marshmallow and dark chocolate), the "Mac Daddy," (mac and cheese, bacon and fried pickles) and spicy surf and turf "Maui Wowie" (coconut shrimp). In nice weather, enjoy them out on the large, covered back deck. — Kyla Sanford, Tallahassee Democrat

Patches Pub & Grill, Panama City Beach

The Double Bacon Egg and Cheese burger at Patches.

4723 Thomas Drive; 850-233-8879; patchespub.com

With both indoor and outdoor seating, along with live music, this restaurant is popular and features two well-known burgers: the Double Bacon Egg and Cheese and the Old McDonald. The Double Bacon Egg and Cheese cost $13.99 and comes with provolone cheese, bacon, a fried egg and garlic basil aioli sauce. The Old McDonald also costs $13.99 and comes with pepper jack cheese, smoked pork, bacon, a fried egg and house BBQ sauce. Both are served with one side. — Nathan Cobb, Panama City News Herald

Shakespeare's Craft Beer & Gastro Pub

Caramelized Onion & Brie Burger at Shakespeare's Craft Beer & Gastro Pub in Sarasota.

3550 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota; 941-364-5938; shakespearesenglishpub.com

Featuring a charming English pub setting in a nondescript strip mall located near the world-famous Siesta Beach, Shakespeare’s has been serving Sarasota's best burgers for more than two decades. These burgers consist of hand-formed, eight-ounce patties of Black Angus beef that are deftly seasoned and prepared to order. I prefer mine cooked to medium, and they routinely arrive smartly seared with a charred exterior that gives way to a perfectly pink, juicy, and tender interior. In addition to the heavenly hunk of beef, each burger is served on the pub's equally famous toasted rosemary Kaiser buns, skillfully complementing Shakespeare's various signature burgers.

Of the many burger delights at Shakespeare's, none are more deliciously impressive than the caramelized onion and brie burger ($15.95). The umami from the perfectly seasoned and charred patty, the sweet balsamic caramelized onions, and the buttery, nutty notes of the brie make each bite a true pleasure that every burger enthusiast must experience. Pair this flavor bomb of a burger with an order of fries and a pint of Guinness, and you will feel completely transported away from the outside world, including the oppressive Florida heat.

Street Eatz & Ale, Bokeelia

The jalapeño popper burger was a recent special at Street Eatz & Ale.

5508 Avenue A, Bokeelia; 239-312-4697; seabokeelia.com

After Hurricane Ian destroyed his family’s Smokin’ Oyster Brewery on Fort Myers Beach, classically trained chef Reid Freeman opened his own restaurant seven months later. “I knew I wanted a perfect smash burger,” he said while greeting customers at his laid-back neighborhood bar in Bokeelia. “I changed the sauce, perfected the spice, the blend.” Freeman’s efforts paid off. His burgers were recently voted the best in Lee County in the 2024 News-Press burger bracket challenge. And deservedly so.

While you can’t go wrong with the smash burger or the barbecue bacon burger, it’s the burger of the week that keeps us coming back. Whether it’s a two-patty Hawaiian burger with grilled pineapple, teriyaki, pan-fried Spam and Swiss, or a surf & turf smash with blue crab and pimento, you’re in for a flavorful treat packed with creativity. “I come up with the special burgers,” Freeman said. “I cook what I like and hope others like it too.” We certainly do and so will you. — Robyn George, The News-Press

Tropical Smokehouse, West Palm Beach

Tropical Smokehouse's 'Old Fashioned Hamburger' is popular at the West Palm Beach barbecue restaurant.

3815 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; eattropical.com

The "Old Fashioned Hamburger" at Tropical Smokehouse might sound like your average check-the-boxes burger, with pickles, red onion and a house sauce, but that's where you'd be wrong. So wrong. Those patties are made with chef Rick Mace's ground-in-house blend of brisket and short rib, the pickles are also made in-house using a recipe perfected by Mace's aunt and then there's secret sauce that's, well, that's actually a secret.

The patties are seared to absolute perfection (with that tiniest amount of crunch on the edge), then combined with American cheese, pickles, onions and secret sauce before be placed on a toasted Martin's Potato Roll. It is then wrapped in a classic, diner-style sleeve before being brought to your table. Juicy, with plenty molten cheese and the perfect amount of crunch from the pickles and onions have this burger bursting with flavor. Though it's definitely hearty, this burger is not one of those get your elbows up in the air, hunch over and unhinge your jaw, it's much more manageable, and enjoyable in my opinion. $18.25 and worth every penny. — Eddie Ritz, The Palm Beach Post

Yellow Pony Pub and Garden, Ocala

Ryker Brown, director of Culinary, Food & Beverage for The Equestrian at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, FL., holds the Cowboy burger, one of the most popular hamburgers at Yellow Pony located at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, FL. The buns come from the Douce France Bakery and their patties are combination of Angus chuck, short rib and brisket blend. The Cowboy burger comes topped with cheese, fried onions and bourbon BBQ sauce. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2023

The Equestrian Hotel at the World Equestrian Center lobby, 8510 N.W. 17th Lane, Ocala; 352-414-7865; yellowponyocala.com

Tammy and Mike Dalton come to the Yellow Pony to enjoy what Mike feels is the “best burger in town.” The patties are made from a blend of Angus, chuck and brisket beef and short ribs and are served on a brioche bun from Douce France Bakery. Toppings include cheese, onions and more. Bison meat burgers are also available. The signature burgers include the Cowboy, with cheddar cheese, bourbon barbecue and fried onions. — Andy Fillmore, Ocala Star Banner correspondent

